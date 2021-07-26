Texas' Overshown Selected To 2021 Butkus Award Watch List

The Longhorn's do-it-all senior linebacker is in position to be named the best at his position for the upcoming season

Texas football has been the hottest topic in college football news over the past week due to reports of the burnt orange and Oklahoma making the switch to the Southeastern Conference.

Through all this, the Longhorns have still managed to make preseason headlines as a result of individual on-the-field production, with opening kick-off against Louisiana on Sept. 4 about a month away.

This pattern continued on Monday, as Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was named to the 2021 Butkus Award watch list. The award is given annually to the best linebacker in college football, as Overshown has certainly put himself in position to earn this title given his defensive prowess last season.

The entire watch list for the award can be viewed here.

Overshown is one of seven Big 12 linebackers selected to the list for such a prestigious award. He could also become the second Longhorn to ever win the award, as Derrick Johnson won in 2004. Johnson was then a finalist in 2004, as was former Longhorn Sergio Kindle in 2009.

Overshown's success at linebacker is even more impressive given the fact that he has played the position at the collegiate level for only one season. In his first two years at Texas, the senior played defensive back before former head coach Tom Herman asked him if wanted to make the switch to the front-seven prior to the 2020 season.

Last season, his ability as a defensive back was put on full display from his spot at linebacker. The Arp, Texas native was an All-Big 12 honorable mention last season and started all 10 games for the Horns while leading the team in interceptions (2), pass breakups (7), and QB pressures (4).

He also ranked second on the team in tackles (60), tackles for loss (8), and forced fumbles (2). Overshown was truly all over the field on defense for the Longhorns.

In the Alamo Bowl against Colorado last season, Overshown continued to dominate. He earned Alamo Bowl Defensive MVP honors after recording six tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery, and a half tackle for loss.

Overshown will again be one of the leaders on defense for the upcoming season. New defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski will be sure to feature him in a primary role for multiple schemes, as the burnt orange prepare for another hectic year.

