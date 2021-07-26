Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballPodcastForumSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Texas' Overshown Selected To 2021 Butkus Award Watch List

The Longhorn's do-it-all senior linebacker is in position to be named the best at his position for the upcoming season
Author:

Texas football has been the hottest topic in college football news over the past week due to reports of the burnt orange and Oklahoma making the switch to the Southeastern Conference. 

Through all this, the Longhorns have still managed to make preseason headlines as a result of individual on-the-field production, with opening kick-off against Louisiana on Sept. 4 about a month away.

This pattern continued on Monday, as Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was named to the 2021 Butkus Award watch list. The award is given annually to the best linebacker in college football, as Overshown has certainly put himself in position to earn this title given his defensive prowess last season.

READ MORE: Texas Officially Sends Letter To Big 12, Signalling Move To SEC

The entire watch list for the award can be viewed here. 

Overshown is one of seven Big 12 linebackers selected to the list for such a prestigious award. He could also become the second Longhorn to ever win the award, as Derrick Johnson won in 2004. Johnson was then a finalist in 2004, as was former Longhorn Sergio Kindle in 2009.

Overshown's success at linebacker is even more impressive given the fact that he has played the position at the collegiate level for only one season. In his first two years at Texas, the senior played defensive back before former head coach Tom Herman asked him if wanted to make the switch to the front-seven prior to the 2020 season. 

Last season, his ability as a defensive back was put on full display from his spot at linebacker. The Arp, Texas native was an All-Big 12 honorable mention last season and started all 10 games for the Horns while leading the team in interceptions (2), pass breakups (7), and QB pressures (4). 

Recommended Articles

NFL
Play
Football

Texas' Overshown Selected To 2021 Butkus Award Watch List

The Longhorn's do-it-all senior linebacker is in position to be named the best at his position for the upcoming season

USATSI_16405365
Play
News

Big 12 Responds To Texas, Oklahoma Exits From Conference

The Big 12 issued a statement in the wake of Texas and Oklahoma's exits from the Big 12

GettyImages-454177459
Play
News

Texas Officially Sends Letter To Big 12, Signalling Move To SEC

Despite desperate overtures from the Big 12, Texas and Oklahoma officially announced their intentions to leave for the SEC on Monday

He also ranked second on the team in tackles (60), tackles for loss (8), and forced fumbles (2). Overshown was truly all over the field on defense for the Longhorns. 

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Iowa State Cyclones

In the Alamo Bowl against Colorado last season, Overshown continued to dominate. He earned Alamo Bowl Defensive MVP honors after recording six tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery, and a half tackle for loss. 

Overshown will again be one of the leaders on defense for the upcoming season. New defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski will be sure to feature him in a primary role for multiple schemes, as the burnt orange prepare for another hectic year. 

CONTINUE READING: College Football World Reacts To Texas And Oklahoma Reportedly Joining The SEC

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

NFL
Football

Texas' Overshown Selected To 2021 Butkus Award Watch List

The Longhorn's do-it-all senior linebacker is in position to be named the best at his position for the upcoming season

USATSI_16405365
News

Big 12 Responds To Texas, Oklahoma Exits From Conference

The Big 12 issued a statement in the wake of Texas and Oklahoma's exits from the Big 12

GettyImages-454177459
News

Texas Officially Sends Letter To Big 12, Signalling Move To SEC

Despite desperate overtures from the Big 12, Texas and Oklahoma officially announced their intentions to leave for the SEC on Monday

NFL
News

Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Iowa State Cyclones

The Longhorns will travel to Ames to take on perhaps the biggest surprise of the 2020 college football season.

E35DYjDXMAQ5HMM
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Elite OT Kam Dewberry Announces Austin Visit Plans

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_14174668
News

Big 12 Executives Meet With Texas, Oklahoma, To Discuss Impending Exit To SEC

The Big 12 Executive Committee called a meeting with Texas and Oklahoma to discuss the schools impending exits from the conference

USATSI_15140093
Football

Longhorns CB D'Shawn Jamison Named to CFA Dream Team

Jamison was the only Longhorn named to the College Football America Yearbook's 2021 Dream Team, or Preseason All-America, team

NFL
Football

Texas A&M Now Says They're "Ready" For Texas And Oklahoma In The SEC

After the weekend's fiasco, Texas A&M will now welcome their former Big 12 rivals to the Southeastern Conference