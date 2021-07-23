College Football World Reacts To Texas And Oklahoma Reportedly Joining The SEC

A inevitable seismic-shift in the Big 12 and SEC has caused a buzz on social media from college football fans and media alike

The college football world has seemingly turned over on its head during the past 48 hours.

In an unexpected turn of events that has reportedly been in the works for months, Texas and Oklahoma will leave the Big 12 and join the Southeastern Conference, according to Chip Brown of 247 Sports.

The rumblings of the conference change was first reported by the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday, but more news has begun to snowball since then. There's a ton that still needs to be sorted out regarding this massive shift in conference power, but in the meantime, the college football social media realm has provided no shortage of reactions from media members, athletes, and fans.

Aside from mass speculation of how this move might happen, Texas and Texas A&M have been a major topic of discussion, as the two schools could potentially be renewing a heated rivalry that has basically been dead for nearly a decade.

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns & Oklahoma Sooners To Officially Leave Big 12, Join SEC: Report

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork didn't shy away from his feelings regarding another team from Texas joining the SEC

Longhorn and Aggie football players even got in on some playful Twitter banter, as Texas defensive lineman Keondre Coburn and Texas A&M defensive-back Leon O'Neal Jr. gave their takes on the potential move.

Negotiations between Texas, Oklahoma, and the SEC were reportedly made in secret without A&M officials being notified, according to Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman. If the renewed rivalry wasn't already gaining enough traction, then this surely adds more heat to the pot.

Bohls also reported that A&M and Missouri will unsurprisingly vote no against a potential move to the conference by UT and OU.

The news has even produced some trash-talk from former athletes of the SEC, as former Georgia Bulldogs tight-end Arthur Lynch joined in on the discussion.

READ MORE: WATCH: Texas’ Bijan Robinson Plays Catch With Governor Greg Abbot

Now a well-renowned media member and TV personality, former Longhorn Emmanuel Acho gave his passionate opinion about how the change might affect the future of college football during Fox Sports Thursday segment of Speak For Yourself.

As mentioned previously, there is still much to be decided regarding Texas and Oklahoma's move to a powerhouse conference like the SEC.

For one, both schools are prepared to wait to make the move until their current grant-of-rights agreement expires in 2025. Despite this, a change could happen within the next year or two depending on how much each school is forced to pay the Big 12 for their inevitable departure.

This is a process and story that is still developing, so fans and media alike will have to play the waiting game before any mega-move becomes official. Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com for all news and updates regarding Texas' and Oklahoma's decision to leave the Big 12 conference.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.