Texas Superfan Matthew McConaughey Hits Up Five Star Recruit on Video Call

Texas brought out the big guns to push its recruiting efforts for the No.1 OT in the 2021 freshmen class, Tommy Brockermeyer. On Thursday, the six-foot-six 283 pound top recruit posted a screenshot of a video call with famous actor Matthew McConaughey. On Twitter, it was captioned: “Awesome Zoom with the Minister of Culture at Texas! Alright, Alright, Alright!!

This past December, the Fort Worth native narrowed down his decision to his top five schools: Auburn, Texas, Alabama, LSU and Clemson.

The big-framed offensive tackle has displayed an impressive motor along with an ideal height and foot technique. Although he missed the entirety of his junior season with a labrum injury, the offensive tackle clearly possesses early round NFL Draft potential.

Charles Power, a 247Sports national writer, evaluated Tommy Brockermeyer as follows:

"[He] has a combination of frame, athleticism, pedigree and technical ability that is ideal for the position. Turned in a number of strong camp showings in the offseason prior to his junior year. Naturally fluid and functional in his movements. Flexible and bends at the knees, while also sinking his hips on contact. Has a nasty disposition as a run blocker and dominates typically overmatched defensive linemen. Also impressive reactive quickness in his pass pro[tection].”

According to 247Sports, Brockermeyer is leaning towards choosing to play for the Longhorns, at 50%, followed by the Alabama Crimson Tide at 38%, and finally Clemson at 12%.

Herman, with the help of McConaughey, and all of Longhorn nation, hope to lock up this special talent in the near future.