LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Superfan Matthew McConaughey Hits Up Five Star Recruit on Video Call

Tomer Barazani

Texas brought out the big guns to push its recruiting efforts for the No.1 OT in the 2021 freshmen class, Tommy Brockermeyer. On Thursday, the six-foot-six 283 pound top recruit posted a screenshot of a video call with famous actor Matthew McConaughey. On Twitter, it was captioned: “Awesome Zoom with the Minister of Culture at Texas! Alright, Alright, Alright!!

This past December, the Fort Worth native narrowed down his decision to his top five schools: Auburn, Texas, Alabama, LSU and Clemson.

The big-framed offensive tackle has displayed an impressive motor along with an ideal height and foot technique. Although he missed the entirety of his junior season with a labrum injury, the offensive tackle clearly possesses early round NFL Draft potential.

Charles Power, a 247Sports national writer, evaluated Tommy Brockermeyer as follows:

"[He] has a combination of frame, athleticism, pedigree and technical ability that is ideal for the position. Turned in a number of strong camp showings in the offseason prior to his junior year. Naturally fluid and functional in his movements. Flexible and bends at the knees, while also sinking his hips on contact. Has a nasty disposition as a run blocker and dominates typically overmatched defensive linemen. Also impressive reactive quickness in his pass pro[tection].”

According to 247Sports, Brockermeyer is leaning towards choosing to play for the Longhorns, at 50%, followed by the Alabama Crimson Tide at 38%, and finally Clemson at 12%.

Herman, with the help of McConaughey, and all of Longhorn nation, hope to lock up this special talent in the near future.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Recruiting Target Picks Herm Edwards, Arizona State

The Metroplex defender is a rising prospect on the recruiting trail

Chris Dukes

Twitter Reacts to Texas' Late 2020 Recruiting Surprise

Texas always wanted another cornerback in the 2020 class. It had one fall into its lap in Jahdae Barron.

Chris Dukes

Texas Among Favorites to Land East Coast Offensive Tackle

The Longhorns are in contention for the services of high-upside OL Tristan Bounds

Chris Dukes

Tom Herman Talks About the Texas' First-Round Draft Drought

The Longhorns haven't had a first-round draft pick since 2015

Chris Dukes

My Texas Tailgate to be held on Friday

Texas Athletics to host all-day virtual celebration on Friday, May 1.

Longhorn Country Staff

NFL Longhorns: Underpaid or Overpaid? Part 1 - Kenny Vaccaro

Are these Longhorns making what they are worth in the NFL?

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Nation's No. 1 JUCO Player

Texas has extended an offer to top junior college prospect De'Jahn Warren

Chris Dukes

Longhorns Get Late Surprise as 2020 CB Falls into Texas' Lap Nearly 3 Months After Signing Day

Texas had resigned itself to just one cornerback in the class before four-star prospect Jahdae Barron popped onto the scene in mid-April.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Four-Star 2020 Cornerback Jahdae Barron Commits to Longhorns

Barron originally signed with Baylor last December, but was released from his national letter of intent

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Herman Strikes Gold Again in the Transfer Market

Tarik Black has a chance to excel on the Forty Acres

Tomer Barazani

by

Tbsports