The Biggest Decision Steve Sarkisian Got Right Against UTSA

The Texas Longhorns will begin conference play as the highest-ranked team in the country. The target is on Texas' back after a massive comeback victory over Ohio State.

Many people will look at the Longhorns' 30-6 win over UTSA and believe Texas won convincingly. However, Texas didn't play a clean game, and there is a lot to work on as the schedule ramps up.

Steve Sarkisian made a decision on Saturday that paid off in a big way.

Sarkisian Gave Derrek Cooper Touches

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman running back Derrek Cooper was a recurring name throughout fall camp. Sarkisian and the coaching staff raved about his ability.

"I really love D Coop. You know, he's a hard-charging guy. He plays physical, he plays fast," Sarkisian said. "His understanding of the offense has been very impressive for a young player. I think his physicality, the speed in which he plays the game, has been very impressive."

The running back room has stiff competition as transfers Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown lead the way. But Sarkisian gave Cooper a chance to shine, and the freshman took advantage.

Cooper had two carries in the third quarter, but he found a groove in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns' running back received seven carries and cashed in on a one-yard touchdown. 33 of Cooper's 44 total yards came on that scoring drive.

Sarkisian's confidence in Cooper was slowly growing, and it resulted in a team-leading 11 carries on Saturday night. That decision may not have changed the outcome of the game, but it was a sign of trust in the young running back.

It's hard to imagine that Cooper will receive that volume consistently, but the Longhorns are one injury away from calling Cooper's name. Getting in-game reps is the best experience a young player can get, and he showed the ability to contribute at a high level.

Non-conference games offer an early opportunity for Sarkisian to see what he has. It could've been easy to let Smothers and Brown handle the backfield touches. But Cooper's involvement was a necessary step for his growth. Those decisions often get overlooked.

Cooper is talented and should play a larger role in the future. More Texas fans will know his name soon enough, but Sarkisian's decision to give his young running back multiple carries paid off on Saturday night.

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