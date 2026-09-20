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Georgia Not Even Close to Knocking Texas Longhorns Off No. 1 Spot in Top 25 Rankings

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns handled business against UTSA but it wasn't always pretty.
Zach Dimmitt|
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns moved to 3-0 on Saturday with a 30-6 win over UTSA, but it wasn't always pretty. Arch Manning had his struggles, though the defense came to play.

The somewhat shaky result led many college football fans to believe that Texas should fall one spot in order to allow the Georgia Bulldogs to move up after another dominant win.

However, Texas stayed at No. 1, and the Bulldogs really didn't come close based on the official voting results.

Texas is Clearly Still No. 1, At Least According to AP Voters

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald
Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) reacts after tackling UTSA Roadrunners running back Will Henderson III (1) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns stayed at No. 1 after receiving 58 first-place votes. This means that No. 1 Texas will face No. 14 Tennessee in an official Top 15 matchup in Knoxville this weekend.

Georgia received just three first-place votes and remained at No. 2 after a 45-17 win over Arkansas in the SEC opener for both teams.

The voters made it clear that Texas' comeback over Ohio State is the biggest win in the country so far. Georgia has yet to play a notable opponent despite its early dominance.

Here is what the new Top 25 looks like headed into Week 4 of the college football season:

No. 1 - Texas Longhorns

No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 4 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 6 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 7 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 8 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 9 - BYU Cougars

No. 10 - LSU Tigers

No. 11 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 12 - USC Trojans

No. 13 - Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 14 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 15 - Utah Utes

No. 16 - Louisville Cardinals

No. 17 - Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 18 - Michigan Wolverines

No. 19 - Missouri Tigers

No. 20 - Oregon Ducks

No. 21 - Florida Gators

No. 22 - SMU Mustangs

No. 23 - Texas A&M Aggies

No. 24 - Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 25 - Houston Cougars

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Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

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