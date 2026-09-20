Georgia Not Even Close to Knocking Texas Longhorns Off No. 1 Spot in Top 25 Rankings

The Texas Longhorns moved to 3-0 on Saturday with a 30-6 win over UTSA, but it wasn't always pretty. Arch Manning had his struggles, though the defense came to play.

The somewhat shaky result led many college football fans to believe that Texas should fall one spot in order to allow the Georgia Bulldogs to move up after another dominant win.

However, Texas stayed at No. 1, and the Bulldogs really didn't come close based on the official voting results.

Texas is Clearly Still No. 1, At Least According to AP Voters

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) reacts after tackling UTSA Roadrunners running back Will Henderson III (1) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns stayed at No. 1 after receiving 58 first-place votes. This means that No. 1 Texas will face No. 14 Tennessee in an official Top 15 matchup in Knoxville this weekend.

Georgia received just three first-place votes and remained at No. 2 after a 45-17 win over Arkansas in the SEC opener for both teams.

The voters made it clear that Texas' comeback over Ohio State is the biggest win in the country so far. Georgia has yet to play a notable opponent despite its early dominance.

Here is what the new Top 25 looks like headed into Week 4 of the college football season:

No. 1 - Texas Longhorns



No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs



No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish



No. 4 - Ole Miss Rebels



No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers



No. 6 - Miami Hurricanes



No. 7 - Ohio State Buckeyes



No. 8 - Alabama Crimson Tide



No. 9 - BYU Cougars



No. 10 - LSU Tigers



No. 11 - Texas Tech Red Raiders



No. 12 - USC Trojans



No. 13 - Penn State Nittany Lions



No. 14 - Tennessee Volunteers



No. 15 - Utah Utes



No. 16 - Louisville Cardinals



No. 17 - Iowa Hawkeyes



No. 18 - Michigan Wolverines



No. 19 - Missouri Tigers



No. 20 - Oregon Ducks



No. 21 - Florida Gators



No. 22 - SMU Mustangs



No. 23 - Texas A&M Aggies



No. 24 - Mississippi State Bulldogs



No. 25 - Houston Cougars

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