Steve Sarkisian Reveals What Texas Must Improve Before UTSA

Texas may have walked away from its win over Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the country, but Steve Sarkisian isn't treating the Longhorns like a finished product.

If anything, the comeback exposed several areas that Texas needs to clean up.

With UTSA coming to Austin Saturday at 7 p.m. CT, Sarkisian has spent the week focusing on the details that nearly put the Longhorns in a hole they couldn't escape.

The biggest concerns are clear: ball security, third-down defense and how Texas starts games.

Texas Has Plenty to Clean Up

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with quarterback Arch Manning (16) during a timeout in the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ball-security issues were particularly concerning for Sarkisian. Texas had two turnovers in the opening five plays against Ohio State and put the ball in danger multiple other times.

“Our ball security has to improve,” Sarkisian said. “The ball was way too loose last week to be the caliber team that we want to be.”

Texas survived those mistakes against Ohio State. That doesn't mean Sarkisian expects the same luxury every week.

The third-down defense is another area that needs immediate attention.

Through two games, opponents have converted 14 of 28 third-down attempts against Texas, a 50% conversion rate. That percentage has Texas tied for the worst third-down defense in the SEC entering Saturday.

For a defense with plenty of talent up front and in coverage, that's not where Sarkisian wants to be.

“Our third-down defense has to improve,” Sarkisian said. “We're too good up front with our pass rushes. We're too good with our coverages to be last in the Southeastern Conference in third down defense right now.”

Then there is the issue of starting faster.

Texas fell behind Ohio State 23-3 before exploding for 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. The comeback was historic, but Sarkisian would rather avoid needing one.

“We want to start better,” Sarkisian said, pointing back to the two turnovers Texas committed in its first five plays against the Buckeyes.

That could be especially important against UTSA.

The Roadrunners enter Austin 2-0 after their own comeback victory over Texas State, meaning Texas can't afford to assume Saturday will be a simple reset after the emotional win over Ohio State.

Sarkisian has made it clear that the goal isn't merely to win again. It's to play cleaner football.

Texas already showed it can overcome adversity.

Now, against UTSA, the Longhorns have an opportunity to show they can avoid creating as much of it in the first place.

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