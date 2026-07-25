The Expectations for the Texas Longhorns 2026 Season Have Never Been Higher

The Texas Longhorns are the biggest brand in the sport, and with that come expectations that surround the program. Oftentimes, because of those lofty goals, the Longhorns fail to reach them and are left looking to correct it the next year.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian is no stranger to those conversations and is aware of the expectations surrounding his program, especially following the success he found in two of the previous three years.

While many would shy away from it, Sarkisian, his staff, and more importantly, his team, are embracing the sky-high expectations and are, in fact, holding themselves to a higher standard than those on the outside are holding them to.

How Sarkisian Is Holding His Team to a Higher Standard

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team on to the field before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After failing to reach their goals last year, all eyes are on Sarkisian and his program, looking to see if they rectify their wrongs after the offseason hype had essentially already crowned them national champions.

The title is tough, and even tougher when going through a grueling SEC schedule, combined with a 12-team playoff filled with some of the best teams in the country. Still, the Longhorns are refusing to shy away from the challenge, and they know just how important it is to find success this upcoming season.

"The expectations are always high within our organization," Sarkisian said when asked how they deal with the outside noise. "They're higher than you would imagine; they're higher than they are in the outside world. Now, more than ever, external factors don't motivate us; it's what we're doing internally."

With a revamped roster and another year of quarterback Arch Manning at the helm, the Longhorns have demonstrated their willingness and perhaps self-awareness that this is the season it needs to come together and click within the program.

"At the University of Texas, there aren't rebuilding years," Sarkisian continued on during media days. "There aren't years where you say if we can get here, it's going to be okay. That [SEC Championship and National Championship] is our miss; that is what we go for, year in and year out."

After years of failing to achieve the program's goals and opting to go a new path by bringing in Sarkisian to reign over the program, he fully understood the expectations that would be placed upon him. Finding the College Football Playoffs two out of the past three years was a strong start, but now, if there isn't a trophy brought back to the Forty Acres, it will have been for nothing this year.

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