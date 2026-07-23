Steve Sarkisian Goes to Bat For Arch Manning Amid 'Disrespectful Criticism' in 2025

It's safe to say that Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has been one of the more polarizing figures in college football since well before the start of the 2025 season.

However, once he earned the starting job, the hype was elevated to 11. Manning instantly became a lightning rod for scrutiny. If he made even a single mistake, he was instantly dissected and, many times, disrespected by the masses.

What made things worse, was that Manning didn't ask for any of it. He just wanted to go play football and help the Longhorns win games.

That also made it more frustrating for his head coach, Steve Sarkisian, who went to bat for his quarterback on Thursday at SEC Media Days in Tampa, FL.

Sarkisian Stands up for Manning

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with quarterback Arch Manning during a timeout in the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Before the (2025) season, Arch Manning wasn’t going around posting on social media, ‘I’m going to be the first pick in the draft’. He wasn’t going around posting on social media, ‘I’m going to be the Heisman Trophy winner.' He quite frankly went under the radar and just worked really hard, and tried to be the best player and the best teammate he could be," Sarkisian said at SEC Media Days. "Then he doesn't play great and we don't play great, and he takes, in my opinion, some real tough criticism. Some would say disrespectful criticism. But he didn't go complain about it; he didn't go on some rant on social media. What did he do? He kept working really hard."

That hard work paid off on a big way as well as manning Manning suddenly turned a corner in Starkville against Mississippi State.

As a result, Texas ended the season on a tear, winning seven of its last eight games, en route to a demolition of Michigan in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

In fact, from late October to the end of the year, Manning was one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Obviously, that was a very impressive change for Manning to make after his early struggles. And Sarkisian believes that most players would not have been able to push through that wall.

"I think what he got put through probably would have melted or destroyed 99% of people in his shoes," Sarkisian said. All he did was stay consistent, true to who he was, continue to work hard, continue to be a great teammate."

Now heading into 2026, Manning seems to be on the other side of the drama, and seems primed for a massive season with his newly reloaded roster.

Though, the microscope on him is larger than ever.

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