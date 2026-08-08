The New Leader in the Texas Longhorns Secondary Is Exactly Who You Would Expect

The 2026 college football season is now just under one month away, and after fighting the typical offseason challenges of filling in the NFL draft holes and working through the transfer portal, Steve Sarkisian is ready to rock and roll for his sixth year in Austin.

And his roster is ready to give him a season to remember, as Arch Manning has finally found his form that many expected him to have, and Colin Simmons is about to enter his third season of establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the entire country.

But there is another notable defender on the Burnt Orange that is also ready to make a name for himself, especially in his senior year.

Is Jelani McDonald "The Guy" For the Longhorns in 2026?

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) tackles Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III (5) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Enter safety Jelani McDonald.

McDonald, who led the Longhorns with 80 total tackles and three interceptions in the 2025 season, isn't exactly the very first name that pops into your mind when you think about Texas' defense, but now that Michael Taffee is in the pros, McDonald is now in position to be the next leader for the Horns' secondary.

And he is fully aware of the opportunity.

"I've had that my whole football career, being that guy to get everyone going," McDonald said in a Thursday afternoon press conference. "I take full responsibility as being a leader in the secondary this year."

McDonald elaborated on his leadership by talking on blocking out the outside noise of critics and how he'd help his younger teammates not let it get in their minds.

"I just make sure that we keep that tunnel vision and just making sure that we're on top of everything whether it's our weight, our plays, just things like that," the safety said. "Just making sure that we're technical, sound, and making sure that we take care of the small details."

During his breakout junior year, McDonald showed time and time again that he really is capable of being that leader in the secondary that Steve Sarkisian and the rest of Texas needs, most notably with a 14-tackle showing in the Horns' 45-38 overtime win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.

And much like Arch Manning, McDonald had an incredible showing to end the season with a combined 16 tackles against the Texas A&M Aggies and in the Citrus Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines.

Colin Simmons is going to be spectacular for Texas this year, but so is McDoanld.

Texas opens up the 2026 season with a hosting of the Texas State Bobcats at DKR on September 5.

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