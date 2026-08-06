Steve Sarkisian Has High Hopes for Safety Jelani McDonald's 2026 Season

The Texas Longhorns are back on the practice field to get things started for the final preparations before the season opens against the Texas State Bobcats, with day one of Fall Camp being in the book after Wednesday.

The Longhorns will look to iron out any remaining wrinkles following summer conditioning and spring practice as head coach Steve Sarkisian looks to finalize a few starting spots that remain open while also constructing an impactful rotation throughout the roster.

For a lot of the top players on the Texas roster, who will be expected to play major roles throughout 2026, Fall Camp is the perfect opportunity to fine-tune anything in order to get the season started on the right foot as soon as week one.

Jelani McDonald Will Be Poised for A Big Senior Season

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) avoids a tackle after making an interception during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following day one of Fall Camp, Sarkisian took the podium to speak on the first day of practice, where a lot of the conversation revolved around the new faces on the roster and how all the individual talent is working to come together as a team.

While those will be the main focus throughout the first few weeks of camp, Sarkisian also harped on and had high praise for one of his top players, senior safety Jelani McDonald, and his contributions throughout the 2025 season, and felt that the safety went underrated and unnoticed for his performances.

“I hope a big one; I think Jelani's a great player. Sarkisian said. “I don't know if he's getting enough notoriety for how good he really is. I thought he had a great year last year. I probably thought he deserved some all-conference honors even at the end of last year. So hopefully he can build off of that season.”

In 2025, McDonald stepped into a starting role for the first time in his Texas career, and the safety would thrive, becoming a steady player in the back end of the Texas secondary.

Despite the McDonald ending the season tied for first in solo tackles, tied for second in interceptions, and third in total tackles by safeties in the SEC, he did not earn any All-SEC mention for his 2025 season. And he enters the season still underrated, as he earned a preseason Third-Team All-SEC selection.

McDonald led the Texas defense with 80 total tackles (49 solo) to go along with four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and three pass break-ups. And now, as the veteran in the room, McDonald will need to become both a leader on the field with his play and also a vocal leader as one of the trusted players in the safety room and in the secondary.

Sarkisian also mentioned how much work McDonald has put in over the offseason to get ready for his senior season.

“I think this defense with Coach Muschamp really fits Jelani,” Sarkisian said. “I think having Coach Gideon back is great for Jelani as well, and I think he's had a really good offseason. I've been very, very impressed with him. Coach Becton gives out certain grades for guys in the summer, and he was a gold. That gold star for him- that's huge from where he's grown in our program over the last three or four years.”

While a lot of what the Texas defense will do to disrupt the opposing offense will rest on the shoulders of Colin Simmons or Rasheem Biles, McDonald will undoubtedly be a focal point of the defense and a player whom Sarkisian and Muschamp will rely on.

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