The Secret Behind the Texas Longhorns' Game-Winning Touchdown in Overtime
For the second consecutive week, the Texas Longhorns took a conference game into overtime, and for the second week in a row, some late heroics led to a big win for the team.
Last week it was the game-winning field goal from Mason Shipley, and this week, it was a perfectly placed ball from the arm of backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell to wide receiver Emmett Mosley V.
Caldwell, who stood in under center in place of Arch Manning after the latter took a nasty hit to the ground while being tackled, found Mosley to give the Horns the 45-38 lead in overtime, a lead that was sealed the following drive after the Longhorns strip sacked Blake Shapen and recovered the loose ball, all after being down 17 points early in the fourth quarter.
What Happened on the Scoring Play?
According to backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell, there seemed to be a little bit of on-the-fly action between the backup quarterback and the transfer wide receiver on the play that would ultimately win the game for the team.
Per CJ Vogel of On Texas Football, Caldwell said that he "tagged Mosley on the RPO play, audibling him to a fade route, and that's where the play went."
Vogel followed by saying that the wideout confirmed that the play was an audible at the line of scrimmage, deep in the heart of battle, all the pressure on the Burnt Orange.
The pair also has to give a massive amount of credit to punt returner Ryan Niblett, who scampered down the sideline at Davis Wade Stadium to tie the game late in the fourth quarter and send the game to overtime, giving the Horns a chance to make some magic happen after regulation for the second straight week, Niblett's second return touchdown of the season.
Caldwell's scoring pass to Mosley was the only pass he attempted on the night after Manning was taken out of the game and treated for a concussion, and yet again, Caldwell stepped up and delivered a big play when needed, except this time it was during crunch time in the middle of conference play and not garbage time against Sam Houston State like it was the last time we saw him on the field.
Whether Manning is good to go for next week or not, it has to be assuring to Steve Sarkisian that Caldwell is able to step up in the clutch and deliver when his number is called, and shouldn't have to worry if Caldwell needs to take over starting duties against the Vanderbilt Commodores next week while Arch rests up as the Longhorns make a long-awaited return to DKR this Saturday.