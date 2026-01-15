These 5 Texas Longhorns Have to Improve 1 Thing In What Should Be Their Final Seasons

With the 2025-2026 football season drawing to a close, NFL Draft season is gearing into full-swing.

While the Texas Longhorns have a number of players who will here there name called in this year's draft, it is never too early to start thinking about who might get drafted next year.

Here is one thing some of the top 2027 Longhorns can improve on to boost their stock.

Arch Manning

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Damon Payne tips a pass from Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Manning was perhaps the most hyped-up player in the history of college football entering this season. While he struggled initially, he clawed his way back and led Texas to impressive wins down the stretch.

Manning's hype stems from his tools. He is a tall, big-armed, athletic quarterback who hit the fastest top speed of any signal caller this season.

NFL teams will also be impressed by his sack avoidance, as he managed a pressure-to-sack rate of only 13.3% despite facing the 6th most pressures of any qualified passer.

That being said, there are still concerns with Manning, chiefly his accuracy.

While he finished the year with a respectable 73% completion percentage, there were too many times when Manning would put his team behind the sticks by missing an easy throw on early downs.

If Arch can build on his natural ability by gaining more down-to-down consistency, he should end up being the first overall pick in 2027.

Colin Simmons

While certainly not as publicized as Manning, Colin Simmons is well known around football circles.

Simmons arrived in Austin as a highly touted five-star recruit and made an immediate impact. He logged nine sacks and 46 pressures to go along with a 90.0 pass-rush grade.

He followed his stellar debut season with an even better sophomore campaign, recording 10 sacks, 59 pressures and a 91.7 pass-rushing grade, good for 15th best among all edge rushers.

Simmons is a blend of pure speed, freakish bend and relentless pursuit. That combination of skills allows him to dominate in college, but he will need to polish his pass-rushing to be great at the next level.

If Simmons wants to solidify his spot in next year's top five, he will need to develop countermoves for when his initial rush gets stopped.

Trevor Goosby

Goosby served as a swing tackle in 2024 before taking over Manning's blindside last year.

He shows highly impressive movement for his size, with his lower-body flexibility standing out in particular.

Goosby has always been a strong pass blocker but made real strides in the run game last year, going from a grade of 61.3 to 82.1.

He struggles at time to communicate stunts and drew five penalties last year. If he can clean those areas up, he will likely end up being a first round pick.

Cam Coleman

The gem of Texas' 2026 transfer portal class, Coleman is an absolute monster as a downfield weapon. The 6'3 receiver has strong hands, ridiculous leaping ability, and is a true burner on the outside.

On top of his abilities down the field, Coleman also possesses the ability to run a full route tree and is a serious yards-after-the-catch threat.

His only concerns also stem from lapses in concentration. Coleman occasionally drops routine balls and needs to be more consistent as a blocker.

If he can focus in on the little things, he could be the first receiver off of the board.

Ryan Wingo

Wingo is another outside threat with a ludicrous combination of size and speed.

After playing a bit role in 2024, Wingo was a key feature of the Longhorns' offense in 2025, accruing 834 yards and 7 touchdowns across 13 games this season.

Wingo punishes teams on screens and go-balls, but has yet to develop a full route tree.

While it can be difficult to know whether a playing not running routes over the middle of the field is due to him not being able to or because the play-caller simply does not want him to, Wingo putting those kinds of reps on tape could be a boon for his stock.

As it stands, Wingo is on the bubble of first round consideration, showing polish as a receiver in his third year for Texas could be what he needs to push himself over the edge.