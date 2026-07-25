Every Transfer Expected to Make an Immediate Impact for Texas Football

The Texas Longhorns aggressively upgraded their roster in the transfer portal, and Steve Sarkisian couldn't have been more honest about those efforts. Sark named several offensive transfers who will need to deliver around quarterback Arch Manning this fall, but there are additions on both sides of the ball who will need to step up in 2026 for this program to finally get where it needs to go.

Which newcomers from the portal will become household names this fall as Texas embarks on one of its most serious championship pushes during Sarkisian's tenure, with the third-highest futures odds in the country?

Here are six who come to mind:

Cam Coleman

Cam Coleman could be a star in Texas in a way Auburn wouldn't allow him to be | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It doesn't get more obvious than Auburn Tigers transfer receiver Cam Coleman if you're looking for win-now transfers who will be featured talents this season. Manning raved about Coleman's work ethic and presence in the locker room at 2026 SEC Media Days on Thursday, sparking hope that the on-field connection will be there because of the relationship off of it.

Coleman's stats over his two seasons on the Plains don't do his talent justice. A Texas A&M Aggies commit, originally, Coleman simply didn't have the QB in place to live up to his 5-star billing in an Auburn uniform.

That problem won't be present in Austin.

Raleek Brown and/or Hollywood Smothers

It could be an either/or situation with Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It could be an either/or situation in the Longhorns' backfield after ripping NC State Wolfpack transfer Hollywood Smothers away from the Alabama Crimson Tide in January and reeling in Arizona State Sun Devils transfer Raleek Brown during the period, too.

If the offensive line gels quickly (more on that later) and Sark's play-calling could catch opposing defenses flat-footed more often than not, there's no reason both can't thrive in a Nick Chubb-Sonny Michel-esque scenario.

Perhaps only one of them breaks out. It's too early to tell. Someone has to, though. Well, they have to if protection holds up.

Melvin Siani and Laurence Seymore

Melvin Siani will be an important piece at right tackle in 2026 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns are replacing two starters along the offensive line while bringing back all-SEC left tackle Trevor Goosby, veteran redshirt senior center Connor Robertson, and Brandon Baker, who's sliding over to the right guard spot after starting at RT all season in 2025.

Baker's replacement, Wake Forest Demon Deacons transfer Melvin Siani, and Western Kentucky transfer LG Laurence Seymore, step into a big spot. They can be remembered fondly for filling holes, or become the scapegoats for why this seemingly all-world Texas offense (on paper, at least) doesn't pan out.

Rasheem Biles

Rasheem Biles is in a good spot at UT | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not to exclude the defense, former Pitt Panthers LB Rasheem Biles joins the fold with a critical responsibility to hold down the middle. Biles provides insurance in the middle of the field as a spy and matches up well dropping back into coverage on slots and tight ends.

Biles comes at a good time, too, with first-year/returning defensive coordinator Will Muschamp cutting his teeth as an LB coach to begin his career once upon a time. While scheming opportunities for future first-round NFL draft pick EDGE Colin Simmons will always be the priority, Biles could benefit from playing in a rugged Muschamp defense.

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