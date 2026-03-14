This Texas Longhorns Freshman Has Already Made Drastic Changes to His Body

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns staff are among the best recruiting programs in the entire sport of college football.

Per Rivals' rankings, Texas put together the No. 1 recruiting class for 2025, and followed that up with the No. 10 class in the country for the 2026 cycle. Unsurprisingly, much of the buzz in Texas' 2026 class is regarding five-star quarterback Dia Bell. Blue-chip wide receiver Jermaine Bishop has also turned some heads early, with a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver projecting he will start for the Longhorns.

Although those are the biggest names in the class, and the ones that fans are most eager to see, they aren't the only true freshman who have taken advantage of enrolling early.

Texas freshman offensive lineman undergoes major body transformation

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With the Longhorns needing a major boost across the offensive line after allowing Arch Manning to be sacked 23 times, they went all in on linmen in the transfer portal. They added four transfers, headlined by Wake Forest transfer Melvin Siani.

However, they also added three offensive linemen from the recruiting ranks, with four-star tackle John Turntine III catching some attention early as he seemingly put on some good weight in his couple of months on the season.

New #Texas RT Melvin Siani looks the part.



Additionally, the added weight to freshman John Turntine III (51) is certainly noticeable.



Present and future at that tackle spot. pic.twitter.com/T82vE1sBJw — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) March 12, 2026

The North Crowley product was listed at 270 pounds as a high school senior, but has already made his way up to 284 pounds, according to his player profile at Texas.

While fans may not have noticed his quick transformation, his father took to X this past month and highlighted how hard he had been working in his first six weeks on campus.

"My son @TurntineJohn been at UT for a month and two weeks," wrote the elder Turtine. "He is stacking days and learning the college system on and off the field. I’m so proud of him. Keep stacking days and believing in yourself. Stay strong and tune into GODplans for you."

My son @TurntineJohn been at UT for a month and two weeks. He is stacking days and learning the college system on and off the field. I’m so proud of him. Keep stacking days and believing in yourself. Stay strong and tune into GODplans for you. #TINE @NorthCro_FB pic.twitter.com/fl8Ezu05RB — John Turntine JR (@JohnTurntine) February 23, 2026

With Siani joining the fold and the Longhorns returning Trevor Goosby, who many viewed as a first-round tackle in this year's class, there may not be a lot of available reps for Turtine during the 2026 season. However, he will have a chance to continue to add to his frame, learn the system and work his way into the good graces of the coaching staff as he prepares to battle for one of the starting spots for the 2027 season.

As a recruit, Rivals ranked him as the No. 90 player, No. 4 player at his position and as the No. 11 player in the state of Texas.