Ex NFL Star Dez Bryant Predicts Who Texas' No. 1 WR Will Be & It's Not Cam Coleman

The Texas Longhorns are just a few days into spring practice, and there are already players turning some heads with clips being released on social media.

Texas is heading into the sixth season of the Steve Sarkisian era, and is looking to make what would be the program's third College Football Playoff appearance in four years. They are coming off a season that saw them finish 10-3, but certainly left more to be desired since they opened the year as the No. 1 team in the country.

In order to put themselves in a position to contend, Sarkisian and the Longhorns brought in the No. 3 transfer portal class, headlined by Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman. While he ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the portal, former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant thinks he may be playing second or even third fiddle to a player who has been on campus for about a month or so.

Dez Bryant reveals who he thinks will be Arch Manning's top wide receiver

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) gestures prior to an AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Following one of Texas' recent practices, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver declared that five-star freshman Jermaine Bishop will emerge as Texas' top wide receiver in 2026. According to 247Sports, Bishop ranked as the No. 13 player in the country and the No. 2 player at his position.

"I want to go on record and say Jermaine Bishop will be Texas Longhorns #1 WR," wrote Bryant. "The eye test doesn't lie. He's oozing with confidence..I can tell by the way he carries himself. He already runs routes like a pro. Legit playmaker.. I'm looking forward to watching him perform this year."

#Texas freshman WR Jermaine Bishop Jr. moves so effortlessly.



Initial returns have been overwhelmingly positive. pic.twitter.com/I1nK6CB46k — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) March 11, 2026

If Bishop does achieve this feat, it'd mean he outperformed Coleman, Ryan Wingo, who last year's leading receiver, Emmett Mosley V and a pair of other former blue-chip recruits in Kaliq Lockett and Daylan McCutcheon.

The Willis, Texas, product was an absolute dominant force in high school, racking up 284 catches for 4,921 yards and 55 touchdowns. He also rushed for 913 yards and 17 touchdowns, while recording around 200 tackles and intercepting 17 passes on defense.

If he is able to live up to the billing either this year or the next, the Longhorns will easily have one of the most electric wide receiver groups in all of college football. The Longhorns' spring practice runs through April, with the spring game coming on April 18.