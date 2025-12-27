Three Michigan Wolverines Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns will head into their final game of the season with a 9-3 record, and while for the first time in three years the Longhorns did not make the College Football Playoff, their bowl game allows the burnt orange the chance to secure three straight double-digit win seasons.

For the final time in the 2025 season, the Longhorns will take to the field for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on New Year's Eve, taking on the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines.

The Wolverines also head into the matchup with the same 9-3 record as the Longhorns. Although Michigan is in an odd space after the dismissal of former head coach Sherrone Moore, the bowl game will be coached by interim head coach Biff Poggi. There are still plenty of talented players on Michigan's squad, here's a look at a few Wolverines the Longhorns will have to keep an eye on.

Bryce Underwood - QB

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws the ball in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

For the Wolverines, the 2025 season revolved around quarterback Bryce Underwood's freshman campaign as the Michigan signal caller was a highly sought-after recruit in the 2025 recruiting cycle, ranked a five-star prospect and the No. 1 player in the entire class.

And as a freshman, Underwood helped lead the Wolverines to a nine-win season as he threw for 2,229 yards, with nine touchdowns to six interceptions. The Michigan native also found some production on the ground, rushing for 323 yards and five touchdowns.

Now as Underwood looks to close out his freshman season, the Longhorns will have to be aware of the quarterback's dual-threat abilities.

Jordan Marshall - RB

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) warms up at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines have always been a run-heavy team, and the Citrus Bowl will not change that one bit as the Longhorns will have to be ready for a constant barrage of running plays.

Leading the rushing attack for Michigan will be redshirt freshman running back Jordan Marshall, who found himself as a featured focal point of the Wolverines offense throughout the season. Marshall ended the regular season as Michigan's leading rusher with 932 yards, averaging over six yards per carry, and found the end zone 10 times.

Andrew Marsh - WR

Michigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) scores a touchdown against Washington during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Michigan will be heavily dependent on the running game, no offense can truly be without a reliable receiving threat, and the Wolverines were able to find that with freshman wide receiver Andrew Marsh. In his first season in Ann Arbor, Marsh ended the regular season as the Wolverines' leading receiver with 42 receptions for 641 yards and three touchdowns.

Heading into the matchup, the Longhorns will be without their best cornerback, Malik Muhammad, heading to the NFL Draft. Look for freshman cornerback Kade Phillips to step up and take the assignment covering Michigan's top wide receiver.