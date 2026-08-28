The Texas Longhorns enter the 2026 season with one of the most talented rosters in all of college football. And that is not speculation.

According to ESPN’s newly released list of the top 100 football players ahead of the 2026 season, the Longhorns had seven players featured, good enough for a tie for the second-most of any program in college football. The only program with more players featured was the Oregon Ducks with eight.

What’s even more impressive is four of Texas’ seven selections checked in inside the top 15.

That kind of representation is validation for coach Steve Sarkisian and a Texas football program entering a season with extremely high expectations. ESPN’s rankings provide another indication of how much high-level talent is present on the roster.

At the same time, the distribution of Texas’ selections reveals something important about the roster heading into 2026, and it could very well point directly toward the biggest question the Longhorns will have to answer this season.

The Texas Longhorns Featured in ESPN’s Top 100

No. 3 — Colin Simmons, EDGE

No. 12 — Trevor Goosby, OT

No. 13 — Arch Manning, QB

No. 15 — Cam Coleman, WR

No. 44 — Rasheem Biles, LB

No. 47 — Hollywood Smothers, RB

No. 85 — Raleek Brown, RB

Several Longhorns Have a Case to Be Higher

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While seven players on the list is certainly encouraging, there are still several Texas players who could have landed higher on ESPN’s list.

One of the most obvious players who could be higher is quarterback Arch Manning. Manning was ranked No. 13 overall and No. 6 among quarterbacks, putting him behind five other quarterbacks despite finishing the 2025 season with the most total touchdowns of anyone ahead of him on ESPN’s list (36 total touchdowns).

His full-season numbers last season, though, were far from perfect. Manning completed 61.4% of his passes for 3,163 yards, 26 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions.

That completion percentage puts him behind several of the quarterbacks ranked ahead of him such as Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Oregon’s Dante Moore.

However, Manning brought another dimension to the position that some of those quarterbacks did not.

His 10 rushing touchdowns were tied to a significant portion of his total production, giving him 36 total touchdowns in 2025. Across his final eight games, Manning also produced a 20-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

That makes No. 13 a defensible ranking, but it also leaves plenty of room for the argument that Manning belongs closer to the top five at his position.

Trevor Goosby is another Longhorn who has a case to be higher. ESPN placed the Texas offensive tackle at No. 12 overall, which is already a strong ranking, but his 2025 production provides an argument for an even higher spot. Goosby allowed just one sack and six pressures throughout the entire 2025 season while facing some of the most aggressive defensive lines in the nation.

Rasheem Biles is yet another Longhorn that has a case to be higher. After recording 101 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks at Pitt in 2025, Biles enters his first season at Texas ranked No. 44 overall. His production gives him a statistical argument to be closer to the top 25.

The Biggest Texas Snubs

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Longhorns receiver Ryan Wingo was completely left off the list despite putting together one of the most productive receiving seasons among returning Texas players.

In 2025, Wingo led Texas with 54 receptions for 834 yards and seven touchdowns. He also averaged 15.4 yards per reception, started all 13 games and earned second-team All-SEC honors.

If Wingo wasn’t mentioned on ESPN’s Top 100, it must be due to the fact that there are more productive receivers ahead of him, right? However, that’s not entirely true. Wingo put together a more productive season than several receivers featured on ESPN’s Top 100 list.

Mario Craver of Texas A&M was ranked No. 86 after recording 38 receptions for 610 yards and four touchdowns. Nick Marsh of Indiana was ranked No. 53 with 42 receptions for 670 yards and five touchdowns. Duce Robinson of Florida State was ranked No. 59 after recording 26 receptions for 455 yards and four touchdowns.

Wingo had more receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns than all three.

Ryan Niblett also has a legitimate argument. The Texas return specialist was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America in 2025. He returned two punts for touchdowns, including a 75-yard score against Oklahoma and a 79-yard touchdown against Mississippi State that tied the game late and helped send Texas to overtime.

ESPN’s Top 100 did not include a Texas return specialist despite Niblett entering 2026 as a returning All-American.

The most notable omission on the defensive side is Jelani McDonald.

McDonald started all 13 games for Texas in 2025 and recorded 80 tackles and three interceptions. He is also the only returning starter in Texas’ safety room following the departures of Michael Taaffe and Malik Muhammad.

Yet there was not a single Texas defensive back included in ESPN’s Top 100.

ESPN’s List Highlights Texas’ Biggest 2026 Question Mark

The fact that seven players on Texas’ roster were ranked in ESPN’s Top 100 and not a single one was a defensive back reveals one of the biggest question marks on Texas’ roster.

Veterans Michael Taaffe, Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau are all gone from last season’s team, taking with them more than 2,000 career snaps, 300 tackles and 11 interceptions across their Texas careers.

The players expected to fill those roles have undeniable talent, but they do not have the same level of proven production. Bo Mascoe arrives from Rutgers after recording 38 tackles and one interception in 12 games in 2025, while Derek Williams Jr., Jelani McDonald, Kobe Black and Xavier Filsaime could all take on bigger roles this season.

The front seven has recognizable, proven playmakers. The secondary does not have a single player ranked in ESPN’s Top 100, despite Texas having seven players overall on the list. That makes the back end of the defense one of the biggest areas to watch as the Longhorns enter the 2026 season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.