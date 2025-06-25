Two Former Texas Longhorns Experiencing NFL Together
The Tennessee Titans will be now home to a few former Texas Longhorns this season in tight end Gunnar Helm and linebacker David Gbenda. Completing rookie minicamp together, Gbenda had a chance to share his experience of playing and living with Helm with their new team.
"Just going through the process with Gunnar, from rooming with him and going through rookie minicamp and all the things that rookie duties entitle, it's been fun, its been amazing," Gbenda said in an interview with KVUE reporter Cory Mose. "It's been really a blessing and its just been helping my development and my acclimation to Tennessee."
Gbenda and Helm were teammates for four seasons at Texas, with Helm beginning his freshman season while Gbenda was a sophomore in 2021. Helm was drafted by the Titans with the 120th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Gbenda, meanwhile, was not selected in the draft and signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent.
Both Helm and Gbenda were critical parts of a Texas squad that made an SEC championship appearance and College Football Playoff semifinal appearance in the 2024 season. Now they face a new challenge on the gridiron at the professional level.
"Everybody's a pro, it's grown men out there and it's just the competition level, it's fast, it's real, but it's fun at the same time," Gbenda said. "It's still football at the end of the day."
Helm and Gbenda aren't the only rookies looking to make an impact for the Titans this coming season. First overall pick Cam Ward is also looking to make an impression, something he has already done with Gbenda.
"Man he is a very talented individual," Gbenda said. " Cam, he's a dog...he's also a good person off the field as well...He's a real deal leader"
The two rookies now await training camp as they prepare for the 2025 season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 7th.