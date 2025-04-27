Texas Longhorns LB David Gbenda Signs NFL Contract
Former Texas Longhorns linebacker David Gbenda went undrafted through the three days of the 2025 NFL Draft. Nonetheless, he's one of five Longhorns joining the league as a free agent.
The Tennessee Titans announced that they've signed Gbenda to an undrafted free agent deal, which now gives him a chance to compete for a 53-man roster spot this offseason.
As a six-year veteran at Texas, Gbenda played in 16 games, tallying 61 tackles and five tackles for loss in 2024, as well as one sack and a forced fumble. In total, the linebacker stepped on the field 63 times in burnt orange, with 16 starts. He's seen the team go from a losing conference record to a national powerhouse, and can take those years of experience to Nashville.
In his last year, Gbenda had to overcome some adversity after Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian replaced him in the starting lineup with sophomore Liona Lefau in order to built connections with sophomore star Anthony Hill Jr. in defense.
“Regardless of the amount of reps I get, I’m still trying to make sure I’m intentional with the prep and also understand that the amount I get doesn’t matter,” Gbenda said last year. “It’s what I do with them. My attitude and effort and everything I do. That’s what I try to emulate and give to the team.”
Gbenda recorded solid statistics in the 2025 NFL Combine, including a 4.60 40-yard dash, a 32.5-inch vertical at 235 pounds, and a 4.38 short shuttle.
The Titans got the first pick of the draft in Miami's quarterback Cam Ward before landing themselves another Longhorn with the 120th pick in the fourth round with tight end Gunnar Helm. Gbenda and Helm played together at Texas for the past four years.
