Two Texas Longhorns Commits Make Dave Campbell's Preseason Super Team Offense
If a partnership between Dave Campbell's Texas Football and Whataburger to recognize the best high school football players in the state doesn't scream Texas, then what truly does?
Now in its eighth year, the Whataburger Super Team seeks to shine a light on some of the brightest high school football stars in the Lone Star State. Throughout the season, fans across Texas will be able to nominate players for a spot on the ballot of 300, which will then be narrowed down to 40 final honorees in January. Notable players to make an appearance on the team over the past few years include Kyler Murray, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
On Thursday, DCTF released the preseason Whataburger Super Team offense, and as expected, the state's flagship university had some representation.
Pair of Texas Longhorns O-Line Commits Appear on Preseason Super Team
Two Texas Longhorns commits earned themselves a spot on the preseason Whataburger Super Team offense, both of them along the offensive line. The first of those two is offensive tackle John Turntine, a four-star recruit from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth.
"Turntine jumps off the screen with rare twitch for a lineman, routinely reaching the second level like a tight end in disguise," DCTF's Greg Powers wrote. "The 6A DI state champ is a developmental gem with multi-position potential. He’ll need added bulk, but his agility and motor suggest future starter flexibility across the line."
The second Longhorn to make the cut is interior offensive lineman Nicholas Robertson, a three-star recruit from Klein High School in Spring. While not as highly-rated as Turntine, Robertson boasts impressive size at 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds, so he has the potential to be a mauler for Steve Sarkisian and co.
"A dominant edge-setter on Friday nights, this Under Armour All-American anchors the offensive line at tackle in high school but is committed to Texas, where he projects to move inside," Powers wrote. "His explosive first step, powerful punch, and physicality in the trenches give him the tools to thrive at guard or center."
With Kelvin Banks Jr., Cameron Williams and Hayden Conner off to the NFL, as well as Malik Agbo transferring to West Virginia, the Longhorns' offensive line will feature quite a few new faces this offseason. Those new faces are plenty talented, though, with new left tackle Trevor Goosby looking like an immediate standout.
All of this is to say, the Longhorns have themselves quite the pipeline at offensive line.