Two Texas Players Placed in EA CFB 26's Top 10 Defensive Rankings
EA College Football 25 was one of the biggest games out last year for sports fans, allowing users to play as their favorite college teams as they would in Madden. Now, EA College Football 26 is getting set for its release and recently revealed its top ten defensive players, including a pair of Longhorns.
Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and EDGE Colin Simmons were impact players for Texas on the defensive side of the ball last season and will be the same for the virtual Longhorns in EA CFB 26. With individual rankings recently released, Hill was revealed to be a 95 overall and Simmons a 93 overall.
Why Anthony Hill and Colin Simmons Rank So High
Hill was impressive for Texas last season, finishing the year amongst the top linebackers in the country. At the end of 2024, Hill recorded 113 total tackles, 16.5 tackles-for-loss and eight sacks, plus an interception and four forced fumbles. A playmaker, Hill was also named to the AP All-America second team and is now a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
With his performances last season, it comes as little surprise that Hill is a 95 overall in EA CFB 26, tied for the second-highest individual defensive rating in the game and the highest among linebackers. The only other 95 overall on defense is Clemson EDGE TJ Parker. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs has the highest overall rating in the game at 96.
Simmons finds himself at number seven on the top 10 list of defensive playmakers with a 93 overall rating, tied for third amongst EDGEs in the game. Simmons is also coming off a great year as a true freshman with Texas.
After a single season with Texas, Simmons amassed an impressive resume, playing in all 16 games, recording 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, an interception, and three forced fumbles. At the end of the season, Simmons was awarded Freshman All-America honors, was selected to the 2024 SEC All-Freshman team, and won the 2024 Shawn Alexander Freshman of the Year award.
He now returns for his sophomore season, where he hopes to continue his success on the football field. The other EDGE tied with Simmons at a 93 overall rating is Auburn's Keldrick Faulk.
Texas currently has the second-highest rated defense in the game at 94 overall, sitting behind the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank 96 overall. One of the best teams in EA CFB 26, Texas fans should have plenty of fun playing as the Longhorns.