Urban Meyer Warns of 'Landmines' on Texas Longhorns Schedule
The Texas Longhorns head into the 2025 season as one of, if not the best team in the country. With Arch Manning taking over the starting quarterback job and a very strong supporting cast, it's easy to see why.
As a result, sportsbooks have set the Longhorns' regular-season win total at 9.5, among the highest in the country is. The question is, can they reach that lofty prediction?
For FOX Sports' Urban Meyer, the former head coach at Ohio State and Florida, the answer depends on how they handle their biggest games.
“What are the landmines?” Meyer said on "The Triple Option" podcast. “You look right now, there’s two gigantic ones: at Ohio State, at Georgia. Florida in the day was a landmine, it might be again. DJ Lagway is back. So I think there’s three landmines. And other than that, I think they run it.”
It is quite funny that two of the three games Meyer mentioned are against his former teams, but he makes a solid point.
Ohio State and Georgia, who were responsible for all three of Texas' losses last season, are some of the only teams in the country who can match the Longhorns in terms of raw talent. Both of those games are on the road, with the Longhorns heading to Columbus on Aug. 30 and Athens on Nov. 15.
Florida is more of a wild card, but Billy Napier's team is absolutely one to look out for. After a 49-17 shellacking in Austin, the Gators finished the season on an unexpected four-game winning streak, upsetting LSU and Ole Miss in the process. The Longhorns will head to Gainesville on Oct. 4, which is not only their SEC opener, but is one week before the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma.
While these games will be tough, the Longhorns have the ability to win all of them, if they play up to their potential, that is.
“I didn’t say they were going to lose all three,” Meyer said. “You come out of that one 2-1 or 1-2 you’ve still got double-digit wins.”