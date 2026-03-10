Potential Arch Manning Backup Making an Impression on Steve Sarkisian

With starting quarterback Arch Manning sideliined for the start of spring practices while recovering from foot surgery, the opening days of the Texas Longhorns' spring schedule serve as an important opportunity for Manning's backups to gather some early reps.

Behind Manning in the depth chart are fifth-year transfer MJ Morris, redshirt freshman KJ Lacey and five-star freshman Dia Bell. All three participated in the first day of the spring schedule on Monday.

Though Manning's backup will likely not be officially determined until much closer to the fall season, there may already be a frontrunner for the role.

Steve Sarkisian speaks on second-year QB KJ Lacey

Dec 6, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Saraland's KJ Lacey (9) thows a pass as he is pressured by a Parker defender at Protective Stadium in the 6A State Championship game. Parker defeated Saraland 28-17. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lacey played in just one game for Texas last season — a brief appearance against Sam Houston. But he did receive praise from his head coach ahead of the Longhorns' bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines, stating in late December that Lacey is "on the right trajectory to become a really good player" for the Longhorns.

On Monday, Sarkisian again spoke about the 2025 four-star recruit out of Alabama. While unsure about the amount of playing time he will receive this fall, due to Manning being in front of him, Sarkisian seems to be pleased with the way Lacey debuted in spring practice.

"There's a lot of big reps that he's getting right now that I think are invaluable for him," Sarkisian said. "Been very impressed — made a lot of plays throwing the ball, and made plays with his feet. There's a couple plays that I think he'll want back, but that's going to come with some of the experience and speed of the first-team defense too, of how they play. But this is a great opportunity for him."

Texas WR Cam Coleman catching a deep touchdown from QB KJ Lacey during the first spring practice.



Coleman showed off strong hands despite the wet weather, while early indications show Lacey could be ready for the QB2 role. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/IwCaRGGTqI — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) March 9, 2026

Lacey was the 2025 class' No. 14-ranked quarterback in the 247Sports Composite, committing to the Longhorns over offers from 30 other programs, including his home-state schools, Alabama and Auburn.

As a senior in high school, Lacey was named Alabama's "Mr. Football" and finished with the second-most passing yards in state history, per Texas Athletics.

Lacey could very well end up serving as a bridge quarterback between Manning and Bell, if Manning heads to the NFL after this season and Texas opts to take the developmental route with Bell. Sarkisian's sentiment indicates that as a possibility — the likely next step for that potential outcome to occur would be him earning the backup role.

The trust seems to be building between Lacey and the coaching staff. The coming month of spring practices, in which Lacey can be expected to gain extensive reps, provides an opportunity for him to continue that trend.