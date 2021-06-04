Way-Too-Early Predictions Week 1: Texas Vs. Louisiana

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their way-too-early predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in week 1

The Texas Longhorns will open up their season against one of the toughest Group of 5 opponents in the country, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

The Ragin' Cajuns, who are coming off of a 10-1 record and a second-place finish in the Sun Belt Conference (Coastal Carolina) under third-year head coach Billy Napier, will be a dark horse to challenge for a college football playoff spot in 2021.

On Tuesday, LonghornsCountry.com began its started its preview of Louisiana with an overview of the program, before previewing some of the Ragin' Cajuns' top offensive difference-makers, as well as some of their best defensive impact players.

Now it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas takes on Louisiana on September 4 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

There is going to be an immense amount of pressure on Steve Sarkisian to come out to the gates strong in his Texas Longhorns debut. That will be no easy task against Billy Napier's Ragin's Cajuns, who are projected as one of the top Group of 5 programs in the country. Despite that, Texas' talent should win out, albeit in a too-close-for-comfort battle.

Texas 34, Louisiana 24

Cole Thompson - Editor/Columnist

Billy Napier and the Ragin Cajuns deserve praise from 2020 after posting back-to-back double-digit win seasons. There's a reason why Napier was considered for a Power 5 job this offseason, and it's in large part to his turnaround in Lafayette. Although the Longhorns will have questions at quarterback, Louisiana will have to face Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. In the final two games, both runners posted over 170 rushing yards and were vital to Texas' wins.



Consider this closer than Texas fans want, but the Steve Sarkisian era starts off on the right note.

Texas 38, Louisiana 24

Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer

Texas opens up the season against Group of 5 dark horse Louisiana. Coach Sark’s first game on the 40 acres will be no easy task. The question for the Longhorns will they be able to score against a senior lead Louisiana defense and who will take the reigns for the horns at the QB position. Despite Louisiana experience, I like the Longhorns to win a close one at home and give coach Sark and Texas a fast start.

Texas 24, Louisiana 17

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Louisiana gets their ‘money game paycheck. Sarkisian gets a crowd-pleasing win in his debut.

Longhorns 63, Ragin’ Cajuns 14

