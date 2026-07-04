What Greedy James' Flip to LSU Means for Texas Recruiting Moving Forward

The Texas Longhorns have big aspirations this upcoming season, aiming to be the first team to bring a national championship back to Austin in over 20 years.

The goals set by head coach Steve Sarkisian aren't just on the field either, as they include surging on the recruiting trail, and looking to push past their bitter rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies, and take over the claim for the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for the cycle.

That goal, however, took a big hit after highly coveted safety Greedy James flipped his commitment from the Longhorns to the LSU Tigers. So now, where does the staff go from here, and what recruits will be in their sight now?

How Texas Rebounds From the Flip

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns haven't been on the receiving end of too much bad news on the recruiting trail, as they have primarily been landing the targets that the coaching staff has deemed a priority for the 2027 cycle. With that said, they weren't bound to land every target, but what matters is the class currently ranks top 10 in the country, and should continue climbing.

Sarkisian and his staff still have a trio of prospects that the Longhorns are targeting this cycle: Ismael Camara, Landen Williams-Callis, and Monshun Sales. That big three is an intriguing group, and landing all of them would vault the program into a top-three ranking for the class.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, they seem to be in the lead for Camara and Williams-Callis, and are neck-and-neck with the Indiana Hoosiers for Sales. Landing the big three for the month of July is now the priority for the Longhorns, and should be through the month as commitments are expected before August begins.

Another thing the staff will turn their head to is working on flipping commitments themselves, especially in the linebacker room, where the program is still lacking, comparatively to the rest of the class. Two big names could be the focal point, Jhadyn Nelson and Toa Satale, who are committed to Texas Tech and Oregon, respectively.

The staff has kept in contact with them, and now, with an extra NIL budget to play around with, the Longhorns could up the ante and force their way back into the conversation for landing one of those talented prospects for the Forty Acres.

Either way, the Longhorns aren't done on the recruiting trail, and should be expected to be just as aggressive for the rest of the summer, as they were at the beginning.

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