The Texas Longhorns are looking forward to correcting the wrongs made last season, when the program failed to reach the College Football Playoff, despite entering the season as the preseason No. 1 team in the country and overwhelming favorites to win it all.

Before head coach Steve Sarkisian can get to that task, though, he and his staff must navigate the murky summer recruiting window, which dictates a lot of the decisions for the upcoming 2027 class.

After a blazing June and a red-hot start to July as well, the Longhorns suffered their first stumble on the trail as Greedy James, who had been committed to the program since December 3 of last year, has flipped his commitment to conference foes, the LSU Tigers in a shocking decision.

Who is Greedy James?

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score during overtime at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James is ranked as the No. 5 safety in the 2027 class, the No. 87 overall prospect in the cycle, and perhaps more importantly for the Longhorns, he is the third highest-ranked safety from the Lone Star State. Standing at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, he has a projectable frame that, once weight and muscle is added to it, will certainly play at the next level.

He is a true pass-defending safety who has shown great awareness and football Iq to be able to make plays across the field, and especially in the top third of a defense. He has elite breaks on passes, and with lengthy arms, he can fight through receivers to bat balls away.

He projects to be an impact player at the next level and can be a critical piece of a defensive secondary for an elite program.

Where Do the Longhorns Pivot to Now?

Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian walks through the Texas team parade before a football game against UTEP at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One thing to note is that there is still plenty of time for the Longhorns to work on flipping his commitment back to the Forty Acres, and while that typically isn't how the staff operates, if they believe in his talent enough, an exception could be made.

For Sarkisian and the staff, he was one of two safety commits, and now the Longhorns hold one safety in the class in Junior Tu'upo. If the staff looks to go after another safety to round out the class, they could turn their attention to Isaiah Udom, who was a target for the staff before choosing to commit to the SMU Mustangs.

That recruitment race was close, and at one point the Longhorns were viewed as the front-runners, but he ultimately chose the Mustangs. The staff could ramp up recruitment even more now and look to flip him in their favor this time.

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