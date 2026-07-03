Why Texas' National Championship Window May Be Just Opening, Not Closing

The spotlight is already shining bright on the Texas Longhorns football program, and they haven't even taken the field yet in the 2026 season. But what makes that any different than any other year?

The 2026 preseason has been the exact script that the Longhorns dealt with last season. Last year, the team was labeled the greatest thing since sliced bread before they opened the season with a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. After that, nothing was going to be enough to match those expectations.

Some may feel that it's the same old, same old with the program and these high expectations. But going into the 2026 season, it really feels like the tone and confidence of this program is different than it was a year ago. With national championship aspirations on everyone's mind, can the Longhorns keep up those dreams beyond 2026?

The Cusp Of A Dynasty

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first step of creating a dynasty is getting that first national championship. If the Longhorns are going to do that this year, they're going to do it with one of the most talented teams in the program's history. One thing some may be overlooking is that the Longhorns have a lot of talent that won't necessarily have to leave after this season.

Starting quarterback Arch Manning is entering his junior season, and the majority of the offensive weapons on this team are eligible to return for another season.

On the other side of the ball, the defense may even be more youthful than the offense. There has been a lot of talk about the talent on this roster from top to bottom as they enter the 2026 season. But there hasn't been a lot of talk about the possibility of a lot of those talents coming back for another season in 2027.

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) tackles Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, there are a lot of players who may forgo another season in Austin and put their name in the 2027 NFL Draft. However, none of those players who may have that option are focused on that at this moment, and that includes Manning.

Programs will always lose great players early; it's the way college sports work. However, this coaching staff continues to have top recruiting classes year after year. The present looks bright for the Longhorns, and the future isn't looking so shabby either.

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