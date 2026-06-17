What Happened Last Time Texas Played Mississippi State?

Halloween 2026 falls on a Saturday this year, which means plenty of spooky action in the college football world, which includes the Mississippi State Bulldogs making a trip out to the Lone Star State's capital in Austin to square off against the Texas Longhorns.

The Week 9 matchup marks the third time the two teams face off as SEC members, and the Longhorns will look to make it three in a row over the Bulldogs.

The 2024 game was all Texas, as a near picture perfect performance from Arch Manning gave the Horns a 35-13 win at DKR, but last year's meeting almost saw quite the upset in Starkville.

Texas vs. Mississippi State

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Last year in late October, Steve Sarkisian and the No. 22 Texas Longhorns took a trip to Davis Wade Stadium for the first time since 1991, in the midst of a comeback after a huge upset loss on the road against Florida booted them from No. 9 to completely out of the AP Top 25.

After Manning wasted no time scoring a rushing touchdown from three yards out two minutes in, Jeff Lebby and the Bulldogs were determined to make it the second upset conference road loss in the month for the Horns, as quarterback Blake Shapen and wideout Sam West would connect from 13 yards out to put State in the game early.

After Manning and Parker Livingstone took back the lead with a one-yard score, Mississippi State really started pouring it on, putting together a string of scoring drives that resulted in 24 unanswered points as they led 31-14 at the culmination of the third quarter.

Even as the Manning-Livingstone connection found the end zone for the second time on the night as the fourth quarter started, the Bulldogs pulled away again with a 61-yard score from Shapen to Davon Booth, with all hope seeming lost for the Burnt Orange.

And then it just kind of happened.

After the long score, Manning marched the Longhorns down the field in under three minutes and hooked up with Emmett Mosley V for a 21-yard touchdown, which was then followed by a Mason Shipley field goal to cut the deficit to one score, and after bringing up fourth down, the ensuing State punt was returned 79 yards by Ryan Niblett for a touchdown to tie the game at 38.

In overtime, after Manning was banged up on a 13-yard rush, backup signal caller Matthew Caldwell connected with Mosley for the latter's second receiving score of the game to put the Horns ahead for the first time since the first quarter. Texas defensive lineman Alex January then recovered a strip sack by Shapen, the game was over, and the Longhorns escaped with a narrow win over the Bulldogs.

Manning finished the game with 29 completions on 46 attempts for 346 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, and Ryan Wingo led the receivers with 184 yards on just five catches.

Texas and Mississippi State cross paths for just the seventh time ever on October 31.

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