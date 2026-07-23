New SEC Head Coach Can't Say Enough About Texas QB Arch Manning

It appears the Texas Longhorns football program is going to be the main event of another college football season.

Just like last summer, the Longhorns are getting a ton of praise. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has put together what is arguably his best roster since becoming the leader of the program, and people are taking notice.

Of course, Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is also still under the media's microscope. During SEC Media Days on Wednesday, Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall shared what he sees in Manning.

The First Family Of Football

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Arch, man, what a great young man. When I was a coach at Tulane Archie would shoot me a text or a phone call and say, hey, is it okay in May in some downtime if Arch comes over and throws?" Sumrall shared.

"I really have a lot of the respect for the Manning family as a whole. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree with Arch how he carries himself.”

Sumrall's comments sound like most people who get a chance to share time with the Longhorns' starting quarterback.

Taking The Next Step

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks for an open receiver during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's fair to say that the insurmountable expectations Manning dealt with to start the season last year were too much.

It's also fair to say that as the season went on, Manning turned into one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC.

Manning finished last season with 3,163 passing yards, 26 touchdown passes, and just seven interceptions.

Those numbers made him one of the top five quarterbacks in the country. Now, it's time for the Longhorns star to become everything that is expected of him.

No Time Like The Present

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is going to be a season where Manning makes his Heisman push, it feels like 2026 is that year. The Longhorns are loaded down with talent on the offensive side of the ball.

Manning is going to have plenty of weapons to throw to this season, which include Auburn Tigers transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman.

Along with Coleman, the Longhorns will also have their top wide receiver option from last season, Ryan Wingo.

The backfield is also going to be a problem for SEC defenses. Transfers Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown have a chance to be the best running back duo in the conference.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about this team, and it starts with Manning as he begins a pivotal season in his college career.

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