What Trey Moore's Final Scouting Report After NFL Combine Says About Draft Stock

As the clock keeps ticking towards the NFL Draft, scouts are beginning to complete their reports, especially on players who competed in the Combine.

Seven Texas Longhorns did just that last weekend, meaning comprehensive reviews of them can now be made.

Each of those players' films has been reviewed and will be graded over the next week, continuing with linebacker Trey Moore. Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., cornerback Malik Muhammad, offensive guardDJ Campbell and defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau have already been profiled.

The Good

Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Moore is a 6"2, 243 lb multi-role defender who was unranked coming out of Spring Branch, Texas despite being the Division 6A District 27 Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

He accepted an offer to UTSA where he redshirted his first year before starting the next 25 games for the Roadrunners, setting several team records and culminating his sophomore season with the AAC's DPOY Award. From there he entered the transfer portal as a four-star and the No. 3 edge rusher in his class, ultimately committing to the Longhorns.

Moore was an instant starter for Texas where he played for two seasons before declaring for the draft as a redshirt senior. He finished his college career with an astonishing 50 tackles-for-loss, 30.5 sacks and 175 tackles across 57 games.

As a player, Moore is a smooth and athletic natural edge rusher who ended up moving to a hybrid off-ball linebacker role in his last season. He will have to split his time between both roles to maximize his value in the NFL.

Moore is a polished pass-rusher, possessing smooth hips, impressive bend and a great first step. He sets up linemen before quickly redirecting, both as an edge rusher and an off-ball blitzer.

He is excellent on T-E stunts, where he can show off his speed and pursuit.

Moore has also developed a veritable arsenal of pass-rush moves over the past five seasons, executing long-arms, cross-chops, ghost-rushes and his coup de grace, the spin move.

He is always looking to bat passes which helps him when his initial rush stalls. He places his hands well in the run game and can extend on bigger blockers.

Moore tested very well at the combine, posting a 4.54-second 40-yard dash and vertical jump of 38.5 inches. His Relative Athletic Score jumps from 8.70 to 9.39 if he is looked at as a versatile player in the front-seven instead of a pure edge rusher.

That athletic ability helps him pursue quarterbacks when they step up in the pocket and track pass-catchers as a pole-runner.

Moore has received numerous academic commendations throughout his career and has only suffered two minor injuries.

The Bad

Texas Longhorns edge Trey Moore against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moore is too small to play full-time edge rusher at the next-level.

He gets controlled in the run game at times and lacks the strength to consistently counter inside when his rush-plan is foiled.

Moore also looks like an edge rusher playing linebacker when moved off-ball. He frequently has his eyes in the backfield for too long, looks awkward in pass coverage and occasionally fails to flow to his gap in the run game.

He gets fooled frequently by backfield eye candy and also gets caught up in unnecessary second-level blocks.

He is a poor tackler, although did seriously improve, going from a tackling grade of 56.1 and a missed tackle rate of 24.2% as a junior to a grade of 68.1 and a rate of 15.4% as a senior.

Moore looks competent when dropping into the flats and running with receivers down the field, but seriously struggles when facing the quarterback in hook zone assignments. He also fails to reroute receivers coming across his zone.

Final Grade

Texas linebacker Trey Moore speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overall, Moore is an intriguing and highly productive defender whose size will force a move away from the line of scrimmage. His athleticism and pass-rushing give him immediate value while teams can get excited of the thought of him growing into a part-time will and passing-down edge rusher.

That sell becomes harder knowing that Moore will be 23 years-old not long after the draft. Still, Moore only played real snaps at linebacker for the first time this season and made serious strides as the year went on.

Final Grade: Round 5-6