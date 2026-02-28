Where Trey Moore's Draft Stock Stands After NFL Combine

Two of the seven Texas Longhorns participating in this year's NFL Combine have completed their drills.

Edge rusher Trey Moore, currently projected to go on the third day of the draft, made the most of his appearance, impressing in nearly every category.

Here is how well he performed and how his performance likely boosted him up draft boards.

How Well Did Trey Moore Perform?

Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Moore entered the Combine as a projected fifth- or sixth-round pick.

A quick and bendy but undersized edge rusher, Moore was productive in his 46 career starts, which he split between Texas and UTSA. Despite a lengthy and successful college career, evaluators had concerns about Moore lacking the requisite athleticism for an edge defender of his stature.

While Moore measured even smaller than his listed size on Texas' roster, as is often the case for athletes, his work in the drills no doubt assuaged fears.

Moore's day was highlighted by a 4.54-second 40-yard dash as he finished with the seventh-best athleticism score amongst defensive ends/edges according to NFL.com. Relative Athleticism Score looked at him even more favorably, giving him a score of 8.77.

Trey Moore is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.77 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 252 out of 2046 DE from 1987 to 2026.



Splits projected, all times unofficial, agilities left to run, bench tomorrow.https://t.co/hbTLZ4wsoI pic.twitter.com/RdQMngfZUS — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 26, 2026

While Moore is still historically light and short for an edge rusher, his arm length is slightly impressive relative to his frame. In a draft where the top two projected edge rushers measured arms shorter than 31-inches despite being taller than Moore, that could be a plus.

RAS is not factoring in his 20-yard shuttle time of 4.43 seconds, faster than linebacker Taurean York. Moore also could have improved his evaluation if he took part in the three-cone drill, an event he likely would have excelled at.

While Moore did not dominate the combine, he certainly gave evaluators reasons to push him up their boards, but just how high might he go?

Where Will he Get Drafted?

Texas defensive lineman Trey Moore runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Moore still has time to impress scouts at Texas' Pro-Day and in private meetings, the bulk of his evaluation, at least as an on-field product, is complete.

Moore is being evaluated as an edge rusher but actually took more snaps off the line of scrimmage for the Longhorns last season. Moore is still a career edge rusher, but he could provide versatility in position-less sim pressure schemes like the one run by the Minnesota Vikings.

Moore posted a coverage grade of 50.6 last season so he should still be looked at as a 3-4 oustide linebacker who occasionally drops into coverage rather than a full-time off-ball linebacker.

Moore is too small to ever be used further inside than five-technique, so he will need to go to a team looking to use him. Fortunately, pass-rushing edge rushers have proven valuable in recent seasons, especially ones who provide versatility in an increasingly exotic-blitz-heavy league.

Moore likely did not push himself into the first three rounds, however he likely will not have to wait too much longer after that to hear his name called.