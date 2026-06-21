What Wins and What Loses the Game For Texas vs. Ole Miss

The Texas Longhorns hold plenty of championship expectations as they prepare to face a number of high-profile opponents throughout their 2026 season, with one of the hardest schedules in the country.

And one of those battles pits the Longhorns against the Ole Miss Rebels, who put together a successful 2025 campaign that ended with a 13-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Longhorns and Rebels prepare to meet for the first time as SEC foes in a battle that has the potential and star power to be played under the lights at Darrell K. Royal Stadium on October 24. A lot will have to go right for the Longhorns to come away with a win against the Rebels. Here's a look at what will have the biggest impact on Texas winning or losing.

What Wins: Break Down the Ole Miss Defense

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rebels were one of the top defenses in the SEC in 2025, finishing ranked No. 5 in passing defense, top 10 in scoring defense and total defense, as well as ranked No. 12 in rushing defense. And the Rebels return their play caller as now head coach Pete Golding will continue to call plays.

The Longhorns have built a talented offensive roster with some of the top players in the country, which will have to come up big to break down the Ole Miss defense. Steve Sarkisian will have to get quarterback Arch Manning rolling early and often to set the tone for the ballgame.

Texas has the running back talent to find a consistent run game to hold back and keep the Ole Miss pass rush honest and limited to free up the passing game for Manning. The play-calling battle between Sarkisian and Golding will go a long way in deciding the game's final score.

What Loses: Avoid Giving Up the Explosive Play

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rebels had one of the most high-powered offenses last season that helped them make a deep run in the postseason, and while there will undoubtedly be some differences after a roster turnover and the obvious coaching staff changes, Ole Miss brings back part of its elite core.

Headlined by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, the Rebels scored one of the biggest wins of the offseason after the news that Chambliss would be given eligibility to play for the 2026 season. Chambliss ended last season as one of the best quarterbacks in the country and is one of the top signal callers headed into 2026.

Making up the dynamic duo in the Ole Miss backfield is running back Kewan Lacy, who ended the season as one of the top running backs in the country. The Rebels' offense has plenty of talent, led by Chambliss and Lacy, that the Longhorns defense will have to slow down.

Ole Miss has been one of the top offenses in explosive plays over the past few seasons, and its offense in 2026 should be no different with Chambliss under center and Lacy right next to him. The explosiveness of the Ole Miss offense should be an intriguing battle against Will Muschamp's aggressive defense.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.