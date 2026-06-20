5 Ole Miss Players Texas Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

The Texas Longhorns will have their work cut out for them when they take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the second month of the 2026 season.

The Rebels made a deep run in the College Football Playoff a season ago, reaching the semifinal and being one play away from punching a ticket to the national championship game.

And while the Rebels saw plenty of changes over the past season with coaching moves and roster turnover, Ole Miss still has lots of talent on its roster that should give the Longhorns a real challenge when the teams face off on October 24. Here's a look at five Ole Miss players who, Texas fans should know.

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) throws a pass against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

While many fans around college football already know who quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is after his hero-like performances in the College Football Playoff, any conversations around the Rebels players begin with Chambliss.

Chambliss took the 2025 season by storm, ending the year after tossing for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, and three interceptions while also adding 527 yards on the ground and eight touchdowns.

When the Longhorns face the Rebels, it's going to be an electrifying quarterback showdown between Chambliss and Arch Manning, with both defenses being on high alert throughout the entire game.

Kewan Lacy, RB

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The other dynamic star on the Rebels' offense is running back Kewan Lacy, who was one of the top running backs in the country a season ago. Lacy finished third in the nation with 1,567 rushing yards, second in rushing touchdowns with 24, while averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Lacy and Chambliss pair up for one of, if not the best, backfield duos in the country, with both being some of the top players at their position. And for the Longhorns, defense containing Lacy will be a huge point of emphasis with the running back's home run-hitting speed.

Deuce Alexander, WR

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) runs against Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Jayven Williams (15) in the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rebels are losing a lot of their wide receiver production from a season ago, with their top two options headed to the NFL. However, Ole Miss brings back wide receiver Deuce Alexander, who was the team's third leading wide receiver, and is the only returning Ole Miss wide receiver who caught at least 40 receptions.

Alexander ended the 2025 season with 44 receptions for 684 yards and two touchdowns, and now, with the Rebels needing someone to step up, Alexander has the perfect opportunity to become Chambliss's leading option.

Suntarine Perkins, LB

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) reacts after a turnover during the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rebels have some continuity on the defense side of the football, as now head coach Pete Golding will continue to call the defense as he did last season when he was Ole Miss's defensive coordinator. And the Rebels will have one big returning piece in the middle of their defense in linebacker Suntarine Perkins.

The linebacker was Ole Miss's second leading tackler from a season ago, recording 81 total tackles (41 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception, six pass deflections, and three forced fumbles.

Perkins is the ideal disruptor in the middle of a defense, and the Longhorns offense will have to watch for him across the middle of the field to limit his impact on the ballgame.

Will Echoles, DT

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) reacts in the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Another key returning piece for Golding and the Ole Miss defense is defensive tackle Will Echoles, who wrapped up a breakout sophomore season.

The defensive tackle ended the 2025 season as the Rebels' fifth leading tackler and tied for second in sacks. Echoles recorded 68 total tackles (32 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and five pass deflections.

Having a high-end player in the interior of a defensive line has grown in importance for many teams over the last few seasons, and the Rebels have one in Echoles, who will look to disrupt the Longhorns' running game and put pressure on the quarterback.

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