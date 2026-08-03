What's Next for Texas Recruiting After Landen Williams-Callis Commitment?

The Texas Longhorns made major recruiting headlines on Saturday as the team prepares to begin fall camp.

Texas secured a massive commitment from 2027 five-star running back Landen Williams-Callis, giving the Longhorns another elite prospect in a class that's becoming one of the best in the country.

But while the addition of Williams-Callis gives Texas a major reason to celebrate, the work on the 2027 recruiting trail is far from over.

Retain The Commitment From Easton Royal

Easton Royal during his official visit with the Texas Longhorns | @easton_3k - X

Texas fans have been hearing all about Easton Royal's back-and-forth recruiting process for months, and some feel that it's only a matter of time until he flips to LSU or Florida.

That said, he's stayed committed to Texas since last November and could have flipped a long time ago. Instead, he's been honest about the interest that other programs have in him while making it clear he's holding his commitment with the Longhorns until proven otherwise.

The stress surrounding Royal's recruitment will continue into the season, as he isn't expected to make his final decision anytime soon.

Try to Flip Monshun Sales From Indiana

Easier said than done, but potentially losing Royal to LSU should immediately make Monshun Sales the No. 1 target for Texas despite his commitment to Indiana.

The Longhorns clearly built a strong relationship with Sales during his two visits to Austin and were a finalist up until his decision to choose his home-state Hoosiers.

Texas can't be counted out until Sales officially signs with Indiana.

Continue to Heavily Recruit Your Current Commits

Nothing would ruin the momentum Texas has built in the 2027 class more than by suffering more decommitment losses.

The coaching staff obviously knows this, and will continue to stay connected with their current commitments headed into signing day. If the Longhorns do end up losing Royal, they can't afford to have anymore losses and will need to target potential flips to make up for it.

The Longhorns have already lost four-star defensive back Karnell James and four-star linebacker Taven Epps. On top of that, five-star cornerback John Meredith III reclassified to 2026 in order to join the Texas roster this upcoming season. Though he's now officially a Longhorn, it shook things up a bit in the 2027 cycle for Texas.

Not too much harm has been done, but that should be all the damage that Texas is willing to take.

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