The Real Reason Landen Williams-Callis Matters So Much for Texas

The Texas Longhorns have been stacking the deck with elite talent for years, but the 2026 season feels like the culmination of it all.



Arch Manning is entering year two, perhaps his last on the Forty Acres, with the NFL calling, and he's got the deepest offensive repertoire of any quarterback in the country. Will Muschamp has returned to the defensive coordinator role with many elite 2023 and 2024 class recruits fully matured.

It'd be understandable to expect the standard to slip in the coming years naturally. After all, Texas had one of the most expensive transfer portal classes in the country and had a roster that was close to $50 million in NIL valuation, by most accounts.

The Longhorns aren't recruiting like this in the last all-in year, though. Not after landing 247 Sports Composite 5-star Richmond Randle running back Landen Williams-Callis over the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

Texas' 2027 Group Shaping Up to be Another Top Class

Texas was a bit slow getting to the top of the 2027 recruiting composite team rankings, but the Longhorns have seemingly arrived. UT did much of its work in June and July, and has now started off August with a statement.

Williams-Callis is the first blue-chip running back to join the class, and the second overall behind Phoenix-area native Noah Roberts, a 3-star from Basha High School in Chandler. LWC is the type of high-profile, big-name in-state prospect that the 2027 class was waiting on.

With 12 blue-chips (and counting), the Longhorns are beginning to push their Red River Rival Oklahoma Sooners, who are continuing to drop in the rankings after an early jump to No. 1. Texas also kept the 12th Man from furthering the gap between the No. 1 Aggies and the rest of the country in the 2027 cycle with the Williams-Callis commitment.

The Texas Brand Will Continue to Dominate Long After Arch Manning is Gone

The Longhorns may have only just started playing in the CFP with Manning’s arrival in 2023, but Sarkisian was seemingly always going to get his team there once the pieces were fully picked up from Tom Herman's cracks in the foundation during the 2019 and 2020 cycles before he was even fired.

Sarkisian did a great job retaining the talent in the 2021 class after being hired, but it's important to note that the Texas brand was never going to fall off. With money being thrown around starting in 2021, the Longhorns' return to national prominence was never far behind.

If Sarkisian sours on dealing with the politics in Austin, you won't see Texas have any problems replacing him. Even if this program underperforms with all the hype for a second straight season, the Burnt Orange will have tons of hype with Lone Star State recruits and prospects from across the country indefinitely.

Commitments like Williams-Callis's will continue to be the norm, because there are things that UT offers on the field and off that you can't find in College Station or anywhere else.

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