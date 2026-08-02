Texas Steals Massive 5-Star RB Commitment Away from Texas A&M

The Texas Longhorns have eyes set upon the future, and are hungry to reach the lofty goals placed upon them of returning a national championship back to Austin for the first time in over 20 years.

Before the year gets underway though, head coach Steve Sarkisian is focused on ensuring his team is built for success in the future as well. That begins on the recruiting trail, where after a slow start, the Longhorns caught fire and have found themselves with a top-five class for the cycle.

Sarkisian and his staff have struck once again now on the recruiting trail, this time landing a commitment from Landen Williams-Callis, one of the top running backs in the class, and stealing him away from their bitter rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies.

What Makes Landen Williams-Callis Elite?

Landen Williams-Callis with the Texas Longhorns coaching staff | Landen Williams-Callis (@CallisLanden on X)

Williams-Callis is ranked as the No. 3 running back in the country, the No. 38-ranked recruit it in the country, and more importantly is ranked as the No. 1 running back from the Lone Star State. He has all the talent in the world, and stands at 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, using his size to his advantage, while also not shying away from contact when needed.

He has elite speed, often times showing it off by just out-racing anyone else on the field, and that is aided by top tier acceleration, allowing him to burst through the offensive line and hitting top-speed while others are still trying to reach that point. Williams-Callis also boasts great ballcarrier vision, and is able to decisively choose running lanes and hit them with authority.

The Richmond Randle product has the numbers to back up his ranking as well, putting up video game numbers over three seasons of high school football with 7,555 yards and 133 touchdowns. Just this past season alone he finished with 3,502 yards, 59 rushing touchdowns, and averaged over 10-yards per carry.

How He Impacts the Longhorns Future

Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) breaks a tackle from Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brandyn Hillman (6) during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns running back room was completely revamped this offseason through the transfer portal, with Sarkisian going after two of the elite options to be the one-two punch the offense needed last season.

That pushed depth down on the roster, and the Longhorns have a young running back room for the years to come after that.

Williams-Callis was looking for early playing time during his recruitment, and with his talent level, plus other young names riddling the roster at the position, there is a clear pathway for him to be an early impact running back in the Forty Acres.

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