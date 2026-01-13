Where Texas' Next Top Transfer Portal Target Could Fit on Roster

If a survey was put out to all the fans, analysts and reporters in the Texas Longhorns community regarding which facet of this season’s football team needed the most work, the general consensus likely would be the offensive line.

Behind a line that couldn’t quite figure out an identity, quarterback Arch Manning took 23 sacks throughout the season. In arguably the line’s worst game of the season, Manning faced 35 quarterback pressures and six sacks in 59.5% of his drop backs.

Running backs CJ Baxter Jr. and Quintrevion Wisner, both of whom decided to enter the transfer portal before the Dec. 31 bowl game against Michigan, collectively ran for just 793 yards over the entire season. Wisner picked up over 100 yards in one singular game against Texas A&M. While the backs dealt with their own issues, the offensive line making little headway to open up holes only furthered the problems on the ground.

Enter Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) celebrates a touchdown with offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But a five-star superhero very well may swoop down to Austin and save the Longhorns from their offensive woes. Sophomore offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, transferring out of Colorado, is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the portal and No. 4 overall player. For a Texas team desperate to utilize the little time that Manning has left, Seaton is a key player of the dream team that head coach Steve Sarkisian is pulling from the portal, as the Longhorns are reportedly in the mix for him, per On3.

If Texas can convince Seaton to make the move down south, he will be joining returners left tackle Trevor Goosby, right tackle Brandon Baker and center Connor Robertston, along with Oregon State transfer Dylan Sikorski. Goosby’s return is huge for the Longhorns, with an overall blocking grade of 84.2 throughout his 12 starts for Texas, per PFF.

With DJ Campbell and Cole Hutson running out of eligibility and several other linemen in the rotation — such as Nate Kibble, Conor Stroh, Nick Brooks and Daniel Cruz — departing via transfer portal, Seaton’s potential commitment could change the game for Texas in the trenches.

And the Longhorns are by no means behind in the running for Seaton to be signed before the portal closes in the next three days. Per On3's report, Texas and Oregon are leading the pack, with just one question between Seaton and a burnt orange jersey: Will one of the best linemen in the game, who traditionally plays left tackle, be willing to move around on the chart?

Goosby’s slot at starting left tackle is unquestionable, while Baker has spent time at right tackle this past season. Ideally, the Longhorns would be able to convince Seaton to settle with right tackle — likely with a lucrative NIL deal — and put Baker on the inside at guard.

With Goosby covering Manning’s blind side, Sikorski at left guard, Robertson at center, Baker at right guard and Seaton at right tackle, the Longhorns could form one of the most formidable offensive lines in college football, with possibly the best pair of offensive tackles in the nation.

At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Seaton started all 22 games that he played in with Colorado, posting a 83.9 pass-blocking grade, although his run-blocking (52.0) could use work, according to PFF.

With commitments from wide receiver Cam Coleman, linebacker Rasheem Biles and running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, Texas currently has the No. 2 2026 transfer portal class according to 247Sports. With the addition of Seaton, the Longhorns have a good chance to close out the transfer portal at the top.