Where the Texas Longhorns Stand in The Polls Despite Win Over Kentucky
To summarize the Texas Longhorns season thus far, it’s been a whirlwind.
Beginning the 2025 regular season as the preseason favorites, the Longhorns were knocked out of the rankings altogether following their upset loss to the Florida Gators in week 6. They re-entered the rankings last week after their 23-6 victory over the then-No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners.
Now, the Longhorns still sit just barely within the top-25 in the AP poll at No. 22, while in the Coaches Poll, they landed at No. 18. Despite their season starting off with high hopes, which have since slowly dwindled, there still proves to be a shot of redemption if Texas plays its cards right.
Texas Remains Ranked Despite Ugly Win
“Texas falls into the underwhelming category after barely beating Kentucky,” AP sports reporter Maura Carey said. “The Longhorns won it in overtime with a 45-yard field goal after Kentucky risked it on a fourth and goal and wound up scoreless.”
In Saturday’s matchup, the Longhorns' defense proved to be sturdy and sound, shutting down movement from Kentucky's run game. All while special teams held it together and made pivotal plays that secured the Longhorns' win, including the game-winning field goal in overtime.
As for the offense, they couldn’t quite get the gears turning. With quarterback Arch Manning securing 12 of his 27 passing attempts, making for 132 yards. Texas' run game also struggled to produce, with only 47 yards on the ground, all of which totaled to 179 yards across the board for the Longhorns.
“A win is a win, but a narrow win against an unranked opponent with a losing record doesn’t speak much of the Longhorns’ capabilities,” Carey said.
Where Other SEC Teams Stand
As for where other SEC teams stand, nine programs sit within the top-25 polls, that being Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee and LSU.
Following week 8, No. 5 Georgia and No. 10 Vanderbilt took big leaps in the polls following pivotal wins over fellow top-25 teams, who simultaneously suffered dips in the rankings. Georgia asserted themselves with a solid 43-35 win over No. 8 Ole Miss, while Vanderbilt took down No. 20 LSU with a 31-24 victory in Nashville.
Another team that took a stumble in the polls was the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers, who lost 37-20 to Alabama, in which the Crimson Tide were able to climb to No. 4 following their win. Also rising in the rankings was No. 3 Texas A&M after their slim 45-42 victory over Arkansas, as well as No. 13 Oklahoma and No. 15 Missouri.
What’s Next
Hope isn’t entirely lost for the Longhorns. With five games remaining, the Longhorns will end their regular season facing some big talent — Mississippi State (Oct. 25), Vanderbilt (Nov. 1), Georgia (Nov. 15), Arkansas (Nov. 22) and Texas A&M (Nov. 28).
As Texas is scheduled to face three top-10 teams, it might be a daunting challenge for the Longhorns. However, if they’re able to secure the win, it gives them the best shot at redemption to rise in the polls, and put themselves in position for playoff contention.