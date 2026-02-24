This Texas Longhorns Veteran Is Embracing Will Muschamp’s New Defense

In his first press conference after the end of the 2025-26 season, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spent ample time discussing the new hires to the coaching staff made in the last several weeks of the offseason — notably, new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Although Muschamp brings considerable energy and a new scheme to a Texas team that already prioritizes defensive power, Sarkisian complimented his ability to build relationships.



“But his relationships that he has forged in our building already have been awesome," Sarkisian said. “The relationships with the players, the other coaches on staff, our staff members — you never know what you're going to get when you hire somebody, but that's another aspect of him that I think he's exceeded some of those expectations on the relationship-building piece."

As always with new staff hires, player adjustment is the top priority as returning players will fall under a different game scheme than one that they had been used to under previous coaches. For Texas, the transition seems to be going smoothly — especially as significant veterans embrace the new personnel and guide the rest of the locker room into place.

Colin Simmons Embraces Scheme, Set to Make an Even Bigger Impact Next Year

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Sarkisian, defensive end Colin Simmons is one Longhorn that has taken every new facet of play introduced by Muschamp and Co. into stride.

“I think there’s really good rapport with Coach Muschamp and Colin right now,” Sarkisian said. “That starts with Coach (LaAllan) Clark and Coach (Kenny) Baker.”

"We'd be remiss if Colin isn't an impactful player for us this fall. He's going to have… — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) February 23, 2026

In his sophomore season, Simmons logged a total of 43 tackles, 23 solo, and three forced fumbles. In his last appearance at the Citrus Cheez-It Bowl game against Michigan, Simmons finished the year by leading the SEC in sacks with 12 — a season-long goal that was several months in the making.

Now entering his junior year of collegiate play with the Longhorns, Simmons is set to make an even bigger impact as he returns for what could possibly be his last year wearing burnt orange. Although time will only tell whether Simmons makes the decision to enter the 2027 NFL Draft, he’s already slated to be a top pick.

For now, Simmons is a big piece of Muschamp’s defense. Hired in mid-December after the departure of previous defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, Muschamp brings with him a fast, physical defense that capitalizes off of size and absolutely crushes the run game. 6-foot-3 Simmons already fits that bill and is ideal for Muschamp’s kind of scheme.

“We’d be remiss if Colin isn’t an impactful player for us in the fall,” Sarkisian said. “He’s going to have plenty of opportunities to do what he does really well.”