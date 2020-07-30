Who is Responsible for UT and A&M Not Playing?

The University of Texas and Texas A & M ceased their yearly meetings when the Aggies left the Big 12 for the SEC, but the rivalry that connects the two schools has continued to boil under the surface for the respective fanbases.

While meetings between the universities have occurred in both basketball and baseball, it's a meeting on the gridiron that both groups really long for. It's something that comes up near the end of every season as both teams start to look at their bowl options and every offseason when each program makes future nonconference schedules.

The subject found its way to the surface again recently when Tom Herman spoke to the Touchdown Club of Houston.

The Texas head coach expressed interest in the idea, as he has on several occasions in the past.

"We've reached out to try and play them in the past (and it) didn't go real well," Herman said. "I know within our program, we would love to play Texas A & M."

An Aggie fan brought the subject up to Texas A & M Athletic Director Ross Bjork, complete with the Herman quote.

Bjork directly responded to the fan, seemingly putting the blame on the University of Texas for the two rivals no longer meeting.

"Sorry my friend, ain't going to happen this year nor is it being discussed anywhere at A & M," Bjork said on social media. "I've been here over a year and no one from there has asked me to play them."

It appears the two sides can't even agree on which one doesn't want the game do happen, much less get together to discuss it as a future possibility.

As for a postseason meeting, the SEC decides where its teams go for bowl games and it seems unlikely the conference would pit the two Texas rivals in anything less than the Sugar Bowl or a College Football Playoff appearance (which would be out of the conference's control).

If that ever were to happen, the added national stage would add a chapter to the rivalry that neither side would soon forget. For now, Texas fans will have to settle with the bragging rights that came with a dramatic 27-25 victory in the final Lonestar Showdown.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI