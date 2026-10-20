Who Will Step Up for Texas With Colin Simmons Expected to Miss Time?

The Texas Longhorns have their backs against the wall as they enter the final six regular-season games. Another loss for the Longhorns would likely mean back-to-back seasons without making the College Football Playoff and another hugely disappointing year.

If there wasn’t already a real sense of urgency entering Saturday’s game against Ole Miss, they certainly must have it now, and reports suggest they must do it without star edge rusher Collins Simmons if they hope to beat the Rebels and end the two-game losing streak.

The projected first-round pick in this April’s NFL Draft left the loss to Florida with an apparent lower-body injury that eventually sent him to the locker room on a cart. We now know he suffered an ankle sprain that, per a report from OrangeBloods, could keep him out until Arkansas.

Who Steps Up?

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons (1) celebrates during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is a major blow for a Texas defense that has been the unquestioned strength of the Longhorns. Despite the change at defensive coordinator, as Will Muschamp replaced Pete Kwiatkowski, Muschamp’s group has wasted little time establishing itself as one of the nation’s top units.

Simmons has been at the forefront of Texas's defensive success. Before leaving the loss to Florida, Simmons was in the midst of another strong performance with eight total tackles, four for a loss, and one sack.

As he reportedly gets set for a stint on the sideline, Simmons currently leads the nation in sacks with 10.5 through six games. It is a massive loss for any defense, even Texas’s, as his mere presence gives opposing offenses someone to worry about.

And while the Longhorns don’t have another Simmons sitting on the roster, they do have talent at edge.

“I think that when you think about Lance Jackson, you think about the growth of a Richard Wesley, and obviously Zina [Umeozulu],” Sarkisian said. “The versatility of Raheem Biles and what he can do, and then all of the guys on the interior defensive front. I think Coach Muschamp does a good job of calling defenses predicated on the guys that are on the field, and putting those guys in a position to play really good defense.”

While it certainly sounds like a committee approach to make up for the loss of Simmons, Wesley will be the one who sees an increase in snaps.

The former blue-chip recruit from California has already played in all six games as a true freshman. Though he’s been a mere contributor in certain situations, he’s totaled seven tackles, including one for a loss.

It will be a big role for a true freshman trying to fill the shoes of an All-American at JACK linebacker. Yet his potential emergence allows Texas to keep working Lance Jackson and Zina Umeozulu opposite the JACK in a more traditional defensive end role.

As Sarkisian alluded to, the onus to make up for Simmons’ absence in the pass-rush department won’t fall solely on Wesley. The entire Texas front seven will have to do more on passing downs to help make up for its missing All-American star.

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