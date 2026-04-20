Why ESPN is Wrong About the Texas Longhorns in Their Way-Too-Early Top 25

The Texas Longhorns have been waiting over 20 years to bring a national championship back to Austin, and last season looked like their best opportunity, but they fell short of their lofty goals for this season.

Despite that, the Longhorns reloaded, and head coach Steve Sarkisian built one of the best offenses in the country, bringing in Will Muschamp to take over the defense, allowing him to focus solely on the offense in the upcoming season.

While anticipation is high and expectations are once again enormous, ESPN doesn't agree, ranking them No. 5 in their way-too-early top-25 rankings after the spring practices wrapped up. While still early, they might be wrong, especially in their reasoning.

Why ESPN is Wrong About the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

It was no secret the Longhorns failed to live up to expectations last year, entering the season as the preseason No. 1 team in the country and the favorites to win a national championship. There were issues along the offensive line, which led to the offense struggling to find a rhythm, and an injury-bettered running back room that often times saw the offense as stagnant, or one dimensional.

Now, though, they have completely revamped that side of the ball. They brought in Cam Coleman, the No. 1 receiver in the transfer portal, and created a two-headed monster backfield featuring Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers. Additionally, the Longhorns added depth to their offensive line and another true offensive tackle, Melvin Siani, allowing Brandon Baker to slide back into the guard role that suits him better. Still, ESPN believes there are four teams ahead of the Longhorns and gave their reasoning.

"After missing the CFP, the Longhorns are going all-in for 2026, which might be quarterback Arch Manning's final college season," ESPN said of the Longhorns' offseason. "The Longhorns added Coleman, the No. 1 receiver in the portal, to start opposite Ryan Wingo. After ranking 90th in the FBS in rushing in 2025, the Longhorns have to become more physical on offense. Getting star tackle Trevor Goosby back will help, while Brown and Smothers might be upgrades in the backfield."

While the four teams ranked above them, the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, are all annual contenders, the Longhorns have possibily the best roster on paper, headlined by the best quarterback in the country.

The beginning of the season is a few months away, but the Longhorns are already getting bulletin board material as they look to right their wrongs from last season in what could be their last season with Manning at the helm.

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