Why Five-Star LB Tyler Atkinson Chose Texas Longhorns Over Oregon, Georgia
Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson has announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns, making his decision in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Choosing the Longhorns over Oregon, Georgia and Clemson, Atkinson detailed on the show why he decided on the Forty Acres.
"What really chose me to go to Texas is the coaches, the relationship piece, the atmosphere," Atkinson said. "You know, I feel like I just can compass everything I want at Texas. I just feel like the way [they're] going to have me playing is the best fit."
Under head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas football has seen a revival since the former Alabama offensive coordinator took the helm of the Longhorns in 2021. The team is coming off its second consecutive season with double-digit wins in the regular season and its second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.
Another Win for Steve Sarkisian
In the past two years, the Longhorns also won the Big 12 Championship, the first time for the program since 2009, and made an appearance in the SEC championship in the team's first season in its new conference. Under Sarkisian, Texas has also had a top-five recruiting class in three of the past four cycles, including the No. 1 class in 2025.
Now that Atkinson joins the Longhorns, Texas works toward another impressive recruiting class in 2026. The top linebacker prospect is the third five-star to commit to Texas, joining quarterback Dia Bell and edge rusher Richard Wesley.
Atkinson will hope to be the latest in a stretch of impressive linebackers to play at Darrel K. Royal Stadium in the past few seasons. Despite facing injuries in his pro career, DeMarvion Overshown, a linebacker with Texas from 2018-22, has impressed with the Dallas Cowboys. Current Longhorn linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is touted as one of the best in the nation and projected as a possible first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
Atkinson becomes the second linebacker to commit to the Longhorns in the 2026 class, joining four-star recruit Kosi Okpala, who is ranked as the No. 18 linebacker in the nation, and Atkinson is ranked as No. 1 according to On3.
Atkinson will join a Texas team that has emerged as a consistent contender for the national championship while becoming one of the best teams in the nation under Sarkisian. With his commitment, Texas has jumped to No. 8 in 247Sports' 2026 recruiting class rankings.