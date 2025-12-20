Why Former Texas LB Thinks Hiring Will Muschamp is Best Offseason Move

The Texas Longhorns are bringing former Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp back to the Forty Acres to shake things up in 2026.

He will assume the role of defensive coordinator, the same one he took on under former head coach Mack Brown from 2008-2010.

Not everyone knows how to feel about the unexpected switch up, but one analyst seems to think this decision could result in immense improvements for Texas.

Muschamp’s return could be “greatest news” for Longhorns

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

People have had different responses to Texas’ hiring of Muschamp, but Emmanuel Acho believes it will have a huge positive impact on the program.

“Texas, this isn’t good news. This might be the greatest news in the last three, four years," Acho said in a video posted on X. "Signing Will Muschamp is better than any recruit. Because Will Muschamp can turn any three-star recruit into an NFL Draft pick. Will Muschamp can turn a five-star recruit into a top-10 pick. Will Muschamp, ain’t nothing like him.”

After the Longhorns failed to live up to their defensive potential in 2025, finishing the season with the No. 36 ranked defense in the NCAA and the No. 9 ranked defense in the SEC. Georgia’s defense, on the other hand, ended the regular season at No. 13 in the nation and No. 4 in the SEC.

Acho trusts that what Muschamp has done during his time with the Bulldogs will translate to a career with the Longhorns.

“Will Muschamp is the greatest teacher of defensive football I’ve ever been around,” Acho said. ”Will Muschamp understands defensive football, I would suggest, greater than any mind in the collegiate game… Will Muschamp coaches with a tenacity and an attention to detail that you do not find. It is an uncommon passion for the game of football.”

This level of passion and intensity might be just what the Longhorns need to put the puzzle pieces together in 2026. Texas has had a difficult time converting against the Bulldogs throughout these past few years, so having someone on staff that is thoroughly familiar with the way in which their defense operates could help the Longhorns’ offense as well.

The extent of Muschamp’s impact will remain unknown until next season, but Acho believes that the knowledge and experience he brings to the table could change the game for the Longhorns next season and beyond.