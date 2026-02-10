Why Jonah Williams Needs to Pick One Sport With Texas Longhorns

Texas baseball's season is quickly approaching, and one player Longhorn fans need to keep an eye on is dual-sport athlete Jonah Williams.

Williams, who plays safety for Texas football and outfield for baseball, is returning to the diamond this spring, looking to build on an impressive freshman season with Longhorns baseball.

Despite the level of talent Williams demonstrates on both the diamond and the gridiron, one analyst says that the former high-ranked recruit would benefit from choosing between football and baseball.

Should Williams Choose Between Football and Baseball?

Texas outfielder Jonah Williams stands on first base during the Longhorns' game against Louisville at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. | Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During a recent episode of his show, "The Film Guy Network," college football analyst Brooks Austin said that Williams should pick either football or baseball, even jokingly saying that someone should buy Williams' out of his baseball contract in order to focus on football, something that would potentially benefit Steve Sarkisian's squad.

"I need a Texas booster to buy Jonah Williams out of his baseball contract," Film Guy Network host Brooks Austin said. "What would you rather have, an All-American safety or an ok safety and an ok baseball player? I'll take the All-American safety."

Picking one sport could benefit Williams, and of course whichever team he decides to stay with. Staying with the football team will allow him more time to develop into a potential NFL safety while sticking with Jim Schlossnagle and the baseball program could boost his MLB Draft stock as well.

Splitting both has of course been done before, but it's far from easy.

While Austin's concerns about the workload Williams is carrying are understandable, he is understating the impact the dual-athlete provides on the baseball field.

Williams did not see much action with Texas baseball last season until March, when his involvement slowly grew with the team. In his first career start against Auburn in April, Williams went 2 for 4 with three RBI. With that performance, Williams became the first freshman in seven years to tally a trio of RBI in their first career start.

The young standout would go on to finish his season with a slash line of .327/.383/.382 in 55 at-bats. An impressive hitter with a knack for making contact, Williams now enters his sophomore season, likely taking on a role as a starter.

On the football field, Williams played in eight games for Texas, recording nine total tackles. A decreased role when compared to baseball, Williams will likely see more playing time in the coming 2026 season with football as well.

In the meantime, it may be a detriment to letdown for fans of Texas athletics as a whole to limit Williams to either football or baseball, as many of the Longhorn faithful could want to see him play both. With baseball kicking off its season this Friday, perhaps Longhorn fans should get a glimpse at a full season of Texas baseball with Williams as a starter.

Texas baseball enters the season as the No. 3-ranked team in the country, according to D1Baseball, and a serious contender to make a postseason run in Omaha. With a potential College World Series title on the horizon for the Longhorns, Williams will prove to be a crucial piece in any run Texas may have.

Texas baseball faces UC Davis at home on Friday to start the 2026 season.