Why Steve Sarkisian May Have Built His Deepest Texas Team Yet

Talent hasn’t been lacking over the last few years of Texas football under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Much like his mentors Pete Carroll and Nick Saban, he’s built his program off top-10 ranked recruiting classes, while also adapting to the new ways of the sport. He doesn’t swear off the transfer portal, or live and die by it. Rather, he uses it to supplement his roster.

Now, fresh off a 10-3 season that could be described as a disappointment compared to preseason expectations, it could feel like a “here we go again” moment to say that this Texas is the deepest one yet.

However, as fall camp quickly approaches, it certainly feels like there is substance to the belief that this may actually be Sarkisian’s deepest Texas team yet.

Sark’s Best Offense Yet?

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Sarkisian took the job at Texas, fans had just witnessed what he did in his two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Alabama. After missing out on the College Football Playoff in 2019 as the Crimson Tide couldn’t get past that historic LSU team, Sarkisian guided arguably his best offense ever.

In a COVID-shortened 2020 season facing an all-SEC schedule, Sarkisian’s offense averaged 48.5 points per game and 541.6 total yards per game. With a ball distributor in Mac Jones at quarterback, Sarkisian made the most of his deep-threat wide receivers in Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, while mixing it in with the punishing running style of Najee Harris.

That very season has served as a blueprint for what Sarkisian’s offense looks like at its most dangerous form.

Now, as he enters his sixth season in Austin, the makeup of his unit looks similar. First, by bringing in Cam Coleman via the transfer portal to form a dangerous duo with Ryan Wingo, while also adding two potential home-run hitters at running back in Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown.

After a disappointing 2025 season, where the supporting cast around Arch Manning didn’t live up to expectations. Sarkisian and Co. went out and tried to rectify that issue. He brought in reinforcements along the offensive line in Melvin Siani and Laurence Seymour to play alongside returning starters Trevor Goosby, Connor Robertson, and Brandon Baker.

In order for Sarkisian’s offense to maximize its potential, it has to mesh its wide-zone run scheme with a deep play-action passing game that can put safeties in constant conflict. If teams cannot stop the run game with their defensive front and have to pull a safety into the box, that is where Texas thrives with true racehorses on the outside.

Recruited and Retained

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws past Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For all the success Texas has experienced in the transfer portal under Sarkisian, his core identity is still based on high school recruiting and then developing those players. They are not just a pure transfer portal team; they recruit high school as much as any other program, and that doesn’t look to be changing anytime soon.

Yet, while there are the Indianas of the world, Texas’s potential success in 2026 will be in part due to its retention of talent. The Longhorns convinced contributors, especially in the secondary, to return for another season instead of entering the portal or going to the NFL Draft a year early.

The likes of Kobe Black, Wardell Mack, and Derrick Williams all returned to a Texas secondary that will look to bounce back from a disappointing season.

Meanwhile, key starters in Goosby and Jelani McDonald opted to return for another year instead of heading to the NFL Draft.

Another Year for the No. 1 Recruiting Class

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) makes an interception in the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Say what you will about “offseason championships” or the importance of following recruiting these days. But it cannot be forgotten that Texas is now two years removed from signing the No. 1-ranked recruiting class.

Before the transfer portal, the top-ranked recruiting class felt like a near-guaranteed indicator of which teams would be in national title contention. The Alabamas, Georgias, Ohio States of the world all won championships off the backs of high-ranked classes. And sure, the importance has waned in high school recruiting as the portal has opened the door for a new pathway to success.

But that 2025 class for Texas is entering its second season in Austin, and some of them will now be stepping into bigger roles.

In a day and age where experience is a premium in college football, having that top-ranked class as a foundation proves meaningful.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.