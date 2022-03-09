Skip to main content

Colts Trade Carson Wentz To Washington; Ehlinger Next To Start?

Carson Wentz's tenure in Indianapolis is now officially over. Can Sam Ehlinger take his spot?

The Indianapolis Colts collapsed in a Week 18 win-and-get-in scenario against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As a result, the future of quarterback Carson Wentz was sent into question.

Now, the 29-year-old quarterback’s future has been decided. 

On Wednesday afternoon, the Colts elected to trade Wentz back to the NFC East, only this time he will join the Washington Commanders 

USATSI_17479644

Carson Wentz

USATSI_17696528

Carson Wentz

USATSI_17745046

Carson Wentz

The Commanders sent a package of picks back to the Colts in exchange for Wentz, including a second-round pick (No. 42) and two third-round picks. 

The Colts were looking at all options for Wentz, whose $22 million base salary for 2022 was set to become fully guaranteed on March 18.

So who is up next for the Colts now that Wentz is on his way to Washington?

Sixth-round pick and former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger will certainly get an opportunity to compete for that spot

Ehlinger picked up some valuable experience in his first NFL season, playing through an entire training camp and preseason while earning the backup spot behind Wentz.

Colts coach Frank Reich was even prepared to start the young Ehlinger if Wentz were to sit out in Week 17 last season due to COVID concerns.

“(Sam’s) got that ‘it’ factor. I mean everyone who has ever been around the guy says it," Reich said last season. "Sometimes you say that (when) somebody flashes here or there. Sam has been flashing in these moments his whole life.”

Colts general manager Chris Ballard also spoke highly of Ehlinger's performance this past season:

Ehlinger

Sam Ehlinger

Ehlinger

Sam Ehlinger

Ehlinger

Sam Ehlinger

“We like Sam," Ballard said. "We think he’s definitely a guy that’s made of all the right stuff.”

Ehlinger has a long way to go on the field, but he will surely have the opportunity to make his mark.

Either way, with Wentz now on his way out, a new man will be needed under center in Indianapolis. 

