Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger "Working As Starter" for Colts in Week 17 Practice

Indianapolis Colts' quarterback Carson Wentz was added to the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, putting former Texas signal-caller Sam Ehlinger in line to position to potentially get the first start of his NFL career.

As such, even with the possibility that Wentz could be cleared by the time that Colts take the field on Sunday, Ehlinger is reportedly working as the starter for Indianapolis so far this week in practice.

The NFL recently adjusted its protocols for players who are not showing symptoms, increasing Wentz's chances of being cleared in time for the game.

The Colts (9-6) are fresh off of a big 22-16 win on the road on Christmas Day against the Arizona Cardinals. Wentz and MVP-caliber running back Jonathon Taylor led the charge, but it's looking like Ehlinger will be making the handoffs to the workhorse tailback for the time being.

Ehlinger has seen some garbage-time action this season but has yet to throw a pass. In three games this year, the former Longhorn has three rushes for nine yards.

As they have all season, the Colts will likely rely on Taylor this Sunday as the team continues to fight for playoff position with two games remaining in the regular season. Indianapolis is currently the fifth seed in the AFC but could drop out of the playoff race with losses in the final two weeks.

Ehlinger offers some big-play potential with his rushing ability, something that head coach Frank Reich will likely implement in this week's game-plan.

Sunday's kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium is scheduled for 12 p.m. C.T., as Ehlinger and the Colts look to defend home turf.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.