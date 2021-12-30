From High School To The NFL, Sam Ehlinger Has Stayed Ready

Sam Ehlinger has never shied away from displaying his all-world confidence.

When he led Texas to a 28-21 Sugar Bowl win in 2019, the Austin native gave his famous “We’re back!” call as he accepted his Sugar Bowl Most Outstanding Player trophy.

Now, almost exactly three years since that day, Ehlinger is in position to get his first career NFL start as a rookie for the Indianapolis Colts against the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday after starting quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the league’s COVID list Tuesday.

It’s safe to safe Ehlinger’s confidence in himself hasn’t changed as he prepares for what is likely the biggest game up to this point in his career.

“Well, I’ve a lot of crazy life events thrown at me in times where I have to step up,” he said on Wednesday. “And I’m so thankful for those opportunities because it has prepared me for moments like this.”

The Colts (9-6) are currently the fifth seed in the AFC playoff race but could fall out of contention with losses in the season’s final two weeks. Indy’s playoff hopes could very well rest on Ehlinger’s shoulders.

It’s crazy to think, but this chance at the postseason is minuscule in comparison to what the rookie quarterback has had to overcome in the past.

“It started as a sophomore in high school, freshman in college, so in situations where everything is super uncomfortable, and then obviously in my family life, I’ve had very uncomfortable situations as well,” he said. “And so with those things, I’ve just learned that controlling what you can control is the only thing you can do.”

Right now, Ehlinger is controlling his preparation. He was reportedly taking first-team reps with the Colts' offense during Wednesday's practice.

"Going through the plan, (Ehlinger) goes through it...and we have that separate call sheet for him ready to go," Colts' offense coordinator Marcus Brady said on Tuesday. "He goes through all the reads just like Carson does. (Ehlinger) may not get the live rep, but he'll get it on the side. So he's ready to go."

Ehlinger's dual-threat skill set might be the perfect fit for an offense that is currently second in the NFL in total rushing yards (2,324) and rushing yards per game (154.9) thanks to MVP-caliber running back Jonathon Taylor and a strong offensive line.

"(The game plan is) a little bit different," Brady said. "He doesn't have as big of an arm as Carson, he's got to run around a bit more than Carson. So we're adjusted to that and our offense is set up to be able to adapt to that."

Wentz could be in a position to come off the COVID list ahead of Sunday's game. But if he doesn't, Ehlinger's preparation gives the Colts a good chance to secure a postseason berth.

"Don't let the external factors or things around you influence the way that you go about your daily business," Ehlinger said. "And in order for me to be the best that I can be, it's controlling what I can control and preparing the best that I can to be as prepared in the moment as possible.”

