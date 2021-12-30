Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Sam Ehlinger, Carson Wentz

    From High School To The NFL, Sam Ehlinger Has Stayed Ready

    Regardless of whether or not he starts on Sunday, Ehlinger's approach has kept him prepared for the biggest moment
    Author:

    Sam Ehlinger has never shied away from displaying his all-world confidence.

    When he led Texas to a 28-21 Sugar Bowl win in 2019, the Austin native gave his famous “We’re back!” call as he accepted his Sugar Bowl Most Outstanding Player trophy.

    Now, almost exactly three years since that day, Ehlinger is in position to get his first career NFL start as a rookie for the Indianapolis Colts against the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday after starting quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the league’s COVID list Tuesday.

    It’s safe to safe Ehlinger’s confidence in himself hasn’t changed as he prepares for what is likely the biggest game up to this point in his career.

    “Well, I’ve a lot of crazy life events thrown at me in times where I have to step up,” he said on Wednesday. “And I’m so thankful for those opportunities because it has prepared me for moments like this.”

    The Colts (9-6) are currently the fifth seed in the AFC playoff race but could fall out of contention with losses in the season’s final two weeks. Indy’s playoff hopes could very well rest on Ehlinger’s shoulders.

    It’s crazy to think, but this chance at the postseason is minuscule in comparison to what the rookie quarterback has had to overcome in the past.

    “It started as a sophomore in high school, freshman in college, so in situations where everything is super uncomfortable, and then obviously in my family life, I’ve had very uncomfortable situations as well,” he said. “And so with those things, I’ve just learned that controlling what you can control is the only thing you can do.”

    Recommended Articles

    Ehlinger
    Play
    Longhorns in the pros

    From High School To The NFL, Sam Ehlinger Has Stayed Ready

    Regardless of whether or not he starts on Sunday, Ehlinger's approach has kept him prepared for the biggest moment

    1 minute ago
    FFjU-HlXMAAqS9v
    Play
    Recruiting

    Longhorns Land First Commitment From 2024 Class

    Texas has landed its first commitment of the 2024 class at a position of need

    21 hours ago
    Devon Campbell
    Play
    Recruiting

    Every Longhorns Signee and Target Playing In the UA All American Game

    The Longhorns will be well represented at the Under Armour All American Game

    Dec 29, 2021

    Right now, Ehlinger is controlling his preparation. He was reportedly taking first-team reps with the Colts' offense during Wednesday's practice.

    "Going through the plan, (Ehlinger) goes through it...and we have that separate call sheet for him ready to go," Colts' offense coordinator Marcus Brady said on Tuesday. "He goes through all the reads just like Carson does. (Ehlinger) may not get the live rep, but he'll get it on the side. So he's ready to go." 

    Ehlinger's dual-threat skill set might be the perfect fit for an offense that is currently second in the NFL in total rushing yards (2,324) and rushing yards per game (154.9) thanks to MVP-caliber running back Jonathon Taylor and a strong offensive line.

    "(The game plan is) a little bit different," Brady said. "He doesn't have as big of an arm as Carson, he's got to run around a bit more than Carson. So we're adjusted to that and our offense is set up to be able to adapt to that." 

    Wentz could be in a position to come off the COVID list ahead of Sunday's game. But if he doesn't, Ehlinger's preparation gives the Colts a good chance to secure a postseason berth. 

    "Don't let the external factors or things around you influence the way that you go about your daily business," Ehlinger said. "And in order for me to be the best that I can be, it's controlling what I can control and preparing the best that I can to be as prepared in the moment as possible.”

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    Ehlinger
    Longhorns in the pros

    From High School To The NFL, Sam Ehlinger Has Stayed Ready

    Regardless of whether or not he starts on Sunday, Ehlinger's approach has kept him prepared for the biggest moment

    1 minute ago
    FFjU-HlXMAAqS9v
    Recruiting

    Longhorns Land First Commitment From 2024 Class

    Texas has landed its first commitment of the 2024 class at a position of need

    21 hours ago
    Devon Campbell
    Recruiting

    Every Longhorns Signee and Target Playing In the UA All American Game

    The Longhorns will be well represented at the Under Armour All American Game

    Dec 29, 2021
    Malik Agbo
    Football

    Texas Commit Malik Agbo Selected to 2022 Polynesian Bowl

    Elite offensive lineman and Texas commit Malik Agbo invited to the 2022 Polynesian Bowl

    Dec 29, 2021
    sam e colts
    Longhorns in the pros

    Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger "Working As Starter" for Colts in Week 17 Practice

    With Carson Wentz added to the COVID list on Tuesday, former Longhorns star Sam Ehlinger will be taking the reigns in practice this week

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17420842
    Men's Basketball

    Texas Ends Non-Conference Play With Win Over Incarnate Word

    The Longhorns will head to Big 12 play with momentum at their backs

    Dec 28, 2021
    20FD1887-C8BF-4ACF-A465-B17513AB842B
    News

    Will COVID Push Ehlinger Ahead of Wentz in Colts’ Playoff Run?

    A rookie QB carrying NFL playoff hopes on his shoulders in Week 17? Big story. But wait …

    Dec 28, 2021
    Johntay Cook
    Recruiting

    Elite 2023 WR Johntay Cook Reveals Top 7 Finalists

    The Longhorns are firmly in the running for one of the top pass catchers in 2023

    Dec 28, 2021