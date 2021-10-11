Horns in the Pros: Williams Blocking Cowboys to Top

The former Longhorns tackle, now a left guard, has helped the Dallas Cowboys to a 4-1 start and a four-game winning streak

For the past month, former Longhorns tackle Connor Williams has helped the Dallas Cowboys dominate opponents with their resurgent run game.

Williams, a fourth-year pro who plays left guard for the Cowboys, has helped the Cowboys to a 4-1 start to the season. But, the Cowboys have won each of their last four contests, with his blocking partially responsible for springing Cowboys running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

After a 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during which the Cowboys rushed for just 60 yards, Dallas followed that with a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, one that saw the Cowboys rush for 198 yards.

From there, the Cowboys have consistently fed their two backs and put as much faith in Williams’ ability to move the pile as they do their All-Pro right guard, Zack Martin.

The Cowboys rushed for 160 yards against Philadelphia in Week 3. In Week 4, the Cowboys rushed for 245 yards against the Carolina Panthers. Then, on Sunday against the New York Giants, the Cowboys rushed for 201 yards in their 44-20 victory.

Of course, Elliott and Pollard have been the primary beneficiaries. Elliott, the former two-time NFL rushing champion, now has 452 yards rushing and five rushing scores. Pollard, who has taken on a 10-carry per game role this season, has 325 yards and a touchdown.

It’s not just the totals for the two backs that are eye-popping. Between the pair they’re averaging 5.71 yards per carry.

While Williams doesn’t get credit statistically, this offensive production could benefit him next offseason. Why? Williams’ rookie contract expires after this season, and with continued, sustained quality play, the former second-round pick could command a multi-year contract that pays him handsomely in 2022.

